Man dragging cop on car’s bonnet to Japanese woman speaking fluent Bengali, 5 viral videos of the week

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 16:11 IST

For your weekend delight, we have collected some of the videos which went all sorts of viral this week. While some of these videos are absolutely adorable, others may leave you with a scary feeling. In other words, these videos managed to create quite a stir online and each gathered thousands of views.

Students dance at Manesar coronavirus quarantine facility

Over 600 Indians were evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, China. After being screened at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, they were taken to two different quarantine facilities for observations. One of the videos from Manesar quarantine facility made its way onto Twitter and piqued people’s interest. It shows a group of students, with their masks on, dancing to a Haryanvi song.

#WATCH Indian students who were brought back from Wuhan, China, dance at the quarantine facility of Indian Army in Manesar, Haryana, where they are currently lodged. #Coronavirus (Source - Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/tGDCTO0cNX — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

Fish climbs wall

A video, shared on reddit, intrigued many because it shows a fish doing something very unusual – climbing a wall. In the hard-to-believe clip, a fish slowly climbs a small wall. The video astonished many and raised lots of questions among people.

Man drags cops on car bonnet

To escape from paper check of his car by the traffic cops, a man did something which ended causing injuries to a policeman. He dragged a cop on the cars bonnet for 2 kms. The incident took place a few months back in Delhi. Recently, however, the video became viral online.

Worst thing I saw today pic.twitter.com/bDLkfxACal — desi mojito (@desimojito) February 2, 2020

Google’s tear-jerker Super Bowl ad

Google’s Super Bowl commercial during the Super Bowl left many teary-eyed, including business tycoon Anand Mahindra. If the commercial alone doesn’t make you emotional, Mahindra’s caption will do the job.

This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts... https://t.co/yfJPvvQ2uI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2020

Japanese woman speaks Bengali

A video of a Japanese woman speaking fluent Bengali is yet another video which made people go aww this week. The clip shows Sakura Ishikawa, who says she studied Bengali in Jadavpur University.

