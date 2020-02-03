Google’s Super Bowl ad is a tear-jerker, gets Anand Mahindra emotional too

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:17 IST

You may not know who Loretta is. However, by the end of Google’s Super Bowl commercial, you’ll not only get to know who she is, you find out some incredible things about her thanks to a man who’s trying not to forget her. The tear-jerker is making millions emotional and among them is Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon has shared the commercial on his Twitter handle and if the commercial itself doesn’t make you teary-eyed, Mahindra’s caption may just do the job.

“This Super Bowl ad made me cry,” he says on Twitter. “Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts...” he adds.

The video gives a glimpse of a man trying to preserve his memories, especially those of his beloved Loretta. The commercial starts with the man searching for “how not to forget”. He then uses Google to safeguard some of his memories with Loretta.

Watch the ad below and beware of those onion cutting ninjas:

This Super Bowl ad made me cry. Seriously. Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts... https://t.co/yfJPvvQ2uI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 3, 2020

Google’s ad itself and Mahindra’s tweet have collected a ton of reactions from tweeple.

“Google knows how to tap the emotions,” says a Twitter user. “Now I miss Loretta too,” says another about the ad.

Here’s how it made others feel:

You absolutely KILLED me! pic.twitter.com/eSJgZuTfXM — Denise Andre (@DAndreAz) February 3, 2020

What do you think about the ad?