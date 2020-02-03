e-paper
Google's Super Bowl ad is a tear-jerker, gets Anand Mahindra emotional too

Google’s Super Bowl ad is a tear-jerker, gets Anand Mahindra emotional too

“This Super Bowl ad made me cry,” tweets Anand Mahindra.

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 17:17 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The super bowl ad gives a glimpse of a man trying to preserve his memories with the help of Google.
The super bowl ad gives a glimpse of a man trying to preserve his memories with the help of Google.
         

You may not know who Loretta is. However, by the end of Google’s Super Bowl commercial, you’ll not only get to know who she is, you find out some incredible things about her thanks to a man who’s trying not to forget her. The tear-jerker is making millions emotional and among them is Anand Mahindra. The business tycoon has shared the commercial on his Twitter handle and if the commercial itself doesn’t make you teary-eyed, Mahindra’s caption may just do the job.

“This Super Bowl ad made me cry,” he says on Twitter. “Perhaps it’s my vintage that made me identify with it. But I think it will strike a chord with most people, no matter what their age is... Well done Google. You managed to dive deep into our hearts...” he adds.

The video gives a glimpse of a man trying to preserve his memories, especially those of his beloved Loretta. The commercial starts with the man searching for “how not to forget”. He then uses Google to safeguard some of his memories with Loretta.

Watch the ad below and beware of those onion cutting ninjas:

Google’s ad itself and Mahindra’s tweet have collected a ton of reactions from tweeple.

“Google knows how to tap the emotions,” says a Twitter user. “Now I miss Loretta too,” says another about the ad.

Here’s how it made others feel:

What do you think about the ad?

