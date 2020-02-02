e-paper
Students evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan dance in Manesar quarantine facility. Video wins Twitter

The video shows a group of men, with masks on their face, dancing to a Haryanvi song.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 02, 2020 17:56 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several people dropped comments on the video.
Several people dropped comments on the video. (Twitter/ANI)
         

In two days, over 600 Indians were evacuated from coronavirus-hit Wuhan, China. They were screened for symptoms at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Following which, they were taken to two different quarantine facilities for observations. One of them is Indo-Tibetan Border Police Chhawla camp in Delhi and the other one is an army camp at Manesar in Haryana.

Now, a video involving a group of quarantined students at the Manesar camp has surfaced on social media and it has won people’s hearts. The video shows a group of men, with masks on their face, dancing to a Haryanvi song.

Take a look:

It was also shared by another Twitter user. People had a lot to say on both the posts. While some applauded the courage of the students, others were simply happy to see the video.

“Real fight is through your mental health in these difficult times. Glad to see them like this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Now this is the love and Indian culture we want to see,” commented another. “We Indians know to how to enjoy, even in bad situation,” wrote a third.

A few also took a hilarious route to show their reactions:

With Chinese travellers visiting different countries last week for the Lunar New Year holidays,many countries have confirmed cases of coronavirus. The WHO has asked the countries to prepare in case the situation worsens.

(With inputs from ANI)

