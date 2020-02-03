Man drags traffic cop on car’s bonnet for 2 kms in Delhi. Watch

it-s-viral

A man, allegedly to escape from paper check by the traffic cops, dragged a constable for two kilometers. The constable was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car’s bonnet. The video of the incident, that took place in November last year, went viral on social media on Sunday.

The victim constable’s name is Sunil who received injuries in the incident that happened in Nangloi area of outer Delhi.

According to the sources in Delhi traffic police, the cops were checking papers of the vehicle at Nangloi Chowk when the accused’s car came from another side. The policemen indicated the accused to stop but after slowing the speed of his car the man tried to escape. Then in a bid to stop the motorist, Sunil jumped atop the bonnet of his car.

Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the cop to about two kilometres. The co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile. After so many requests, the accused gave a chance to Sunil to get down and then he fled away.

The video is now being shared on Twitter by many. Here’s one such post:

Worst thing I saw today pic.twitter.com/bDLkfxACal — desi mojito (@desimojito) February 2, 2020

The video sparked outrage among people and they dropped all sorts of comments. While some wanted justice, others appreciated the police department for their service. Here’s what they tweeted:

Height of ARROGANCE...



These people have no respect for Law of the land... should be put behind bars... — Subba Rao🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@yessirtns) February 2, 2020

This is scary

Pheww the guy who is driving the car should be handed over to the police on duty so that they give him proper treatment — Marwadichoro (@Marwadi25) February 2, 2020

Omg!!! Crazy people..Hadd hai ..🤔 — Sumita Purohit Bhatt✌️🇮🇳😎 (@Sumita09445393) February 2, 2020

Hats off to our police personnel who battle these physcopaths everyday ,we never realise what they do for us ,thank you police for protecting us no matter where u are @DelhiPolice @MumbaiPolice @PuneCityPolice @Uppolice — Singh Nishant (@watchnishwin) February 2, 2020

Now, after about two months the clip went viral on social media that prompted the police department to initiate a probe in the matter.