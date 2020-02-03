e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Man drags traffic cop on car’s bonnet for 2 kms in Delhi. Watch

Man drags traffic cop on car’s bonnet for 2 kms in Delhi. Watch

The incident that happened in Nangloi area of outer Delhi.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 03, 2020 12:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The incident took place back in November, 2019.
The incident took place back in November, 2019. (Twitter)
         

A man, allegedly to escape from paper check by the traffic cops, dragged a constable for two kilometers. The constable was trying to stop the accused by jumping atop his car’s bonnet. The video of the incident, that took place in November last year, went viral on social media on Sunday.

The victim constable’s name is Sunil who received injuries in the incident that happened in Nangloi area of outer Delhi.

According to the sources in Delhi traffic police, the cops were checking papers of the vehicle at Nangloi Chowk when the accused’s car came from another side. The policemen indicated the accused to stop but after slowing the speed of his car the man tried to escape. Then in a bid to stop the motorist, Sunil jumped atop the bonnet of his car.

Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the cop to about two kilometres. The co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile. After so many requests, the accused gave a chance to Sunil to get down and then he fled away.

The video is now being shared on Twitter by many. Here’s one such post:

The video sparked outrage among people and they dropped all sorts of comments. While some wanted justice, others appreciated the police department for their service. Here’s what they tweeted:

Now, after about two months the clip went viral on social media that prompted the police department to initiate a probe in the matter.

tags
top news
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
India reports third case of coronavirus from Kerala, ministry confirms
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
Were phones of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray tapped? Maharashtra to probe
‘Don’t be scared of my questions’: Rahul Gandhi jabs govt over unemployment
‘Don’t be scared of my questions’: Rahul Gandhi jabs govt over unemployment
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Not in ODIs, not even IPL: KL Rahul’s request for Williamson - WATCH
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
‘Don’t think you can come back from anywhere’: Kapil Dev on Dhoni comeback
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Watch Margot Robbie read out Brad Pitt’s hilarious speech at BAFTAs
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Skoda likely to unveil its ‘Made for India’ concept compact SUV VISION IN today
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news