Video shows fish climbing a wall, people say ‘this is how dragons are made’

Updated: Feb 02, 2020 19:09 IST

In a video, recent shared on reddit, a fish has been filed doing something which is very unusual and surprising – climbing a wall.

In this hard-to-believe clip, the fish slowly climbs a small wall while water keeps on flowing over it. Eventually, it manages to reach the top of the wall too.

Expectedly, the video raised lots of questions among people. While some took a more hilarious route to react, others were simply astonished. However, before knowing what they wrote, take a look at the video:

There were many who wrote that it’s not a fish but a creature which will eventually evolve into a dragon.

“That fish will turn into a dragon,” wrote a reddit user. “I think this is how dragons are made!” commented another. “According to a lot of mythology, that fish is about to become a dragon,” wrote a third.

Many people also commented about the obstacle the fish faces at the end of the video. And, some couldn’t wrap their heads around the whole incident.

“Me trying to get through life,” related a reddit user. “Imagine how disappointed he must be to have realized what he had worked so hard for was for naught,” wrote another. “How is this happening?” wrote a third.

Though the video surprised many, this is not the first time a fish is filmed climbing a wall. Such behaviour was documented in a species of catfish for the first time back in 2015. It’s, however, unclear the fish seen in the recent video belongs to the same species or not.

What do you think of the wall-climbing fish?