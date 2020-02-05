Japanese woman speaks flawless Bangla, impresses everyone. Watch

it-s-viral

An intriguing video of a foreigner fluently speaking Bangla is impressing many on social media.

The video, uploaded on Facebook by Apurba Das, shows Sakura Ishikawa speaking fluent Bangla. Das captioned it: “A Japanese girl who loves Bengali more than many Bongs...”

In the 7-minute conversation with a Bengali man, Sakura shares information about her educational background, her profession and hobbies among many other things. The video shows that she is equally fluent in Hindi.

Sakura is heard saying in Bangla: “Namaskar, my name is Sakura, I work with TCS Japan. I studied Bangla at Jadavpur University, they have a Bengali department. I used to live in Golpark (Kolkata). I would walk from Golpark to Jadavpur.”

Sakura also mentions: “I liked studying Bengali in Jadavpur and decided to pursue it long term. I lived in Kolkata from February to August before shifting to Delhi to learn Hindi.”

“I love Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Postmaster’. I love ilish maach (the Hilsa fish, a favourite among Bengalis), but in Japan, we don’t have any fish preparations with mustard,” she says.

“I did not like roshogolla the first time I had it, but loved it the second time,” she adds.

The video, since being posted on February 1, has received over 11,000 shares and more than 8,800 reactions. Netizens are both surprised and happy with Sakura’s linguistic skills.

“Bengali language is the sweetest language in the world,” says a Facebook user. “It really feels good to see that our Bengali language and culture is appreciated and admired globally,” says another. “Wow, it was nice to hear Bengali from a non-Bengali,” comments a third. “I feel very proud to see this video as a Bengali,” says a fourth.