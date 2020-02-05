e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Japanese woman speaks flawless Bangla, impresses everyone. Watch

Japanese woman speaks flawless Bangla, impresses everyone. Watch

She studied the language at Jadavpur University.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 05, 2020 13:16 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The video, uploaded on Facebook by Apurba Das, shows Sakura Ishikawa speaking fluent Bangla.
The video, uploaded on Facebook by Apurba Das, shows Sakura Ishikawa speaking fluent Bangla.
         

An intriguing video of a foreigner fluently speaking Bangla is impressing many on social media.

The video, uploaded on Facebook by Apurba Das, shows Sakura Ishikawa speaking fluent Bangla. Das captioned it: “A Japanese girl who loves Bengali more than many Bongs...”

In the 7-minute conversation with a Bengali man, Sakura shares information about her educational background, her profession and hobbies among many other things. The video shows that she is equally fluent in Hindi.

Sakura is heard saying in Bangla: “Namaskar, my name is Sakura, I work with TCS Japan. I studied Bangla at Jadavpur University, they have a Bengali department. I used to live in Golpark (Kolkata). I would walk from Golpark to Jadavpur.”

Sakura also mentions: “I liked studying Bengali in Jadavpur and decided to pursue it long term. I lived in Kolkata from February to August before shifting to Delhi to learn Hindi.”

“I love Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Postmaster’. I love ilish maach (the Hilsa fish, a favourite among Bengalis), but in Japan, we don’t have any fish preparations with mustard,” she says.

“I did not like roshogolla the first time I had it, but loved it the second time,” she adds.

The video, since being posted on February 1, has received over 11,000 shares and more than 8,800 reactions. Netizens are both surprised and happy with Sakura’s linguistic skills.

“Bengali language is the sweetest language in the world,” says a Facebook user. “It really feels good to see that our Bengali language and culture is appreciated and admired globally,” says another. “Wow, it was nice to hear Bengali from a non-Bengali,” comments a third. “I feel very proud to see this video as a Bengali,” says a fourth.

tags
top news
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
Presidency V-C gheraoed since Monday; students, authorities refuse to budge
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
CAA no threat to Muslims, NPR ‘very, very essential’: Rajinikanth weighs in
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Ram Temple trust to have 15 members, one seat set aside for Dalit
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
Why Delhi is a difficult terrain for the BJP
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
‘Running behind excellence...’: Akhtar all praise for young Indian star
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
The Indian artist bringing back childhood memories of the Sikhs
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020: Mahindra launches e-KUV100 at Rs 8.25 lakh
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news