Keerthy Suresh wore a simple green suit to the airport; her pretty ethnic look costs less than 20K

BySanya Panwar
Dec 25, 2024 05:15 PM IST

Keerthy Suresh's olive green anarkali kurta has intricate sequin detailing on the yoke. Find out the exact price of the actor's designer suit.

Keerthy Suresh has been busy promoting her latest film, Baby John, directed by Atlee and co-starring Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi. During a recent outing, Keerthy was spotted at the airport in an ethnic look: a simple kurta set that will instantly elevate your Indian wear wardrobe. Also read | Keerthy Suresh shares pics with ‘dream icon’ Vijay from her ‘dream wedding' with Antony Thattil in Goa

Keerthy Suresh wore a green anarkali kurta set recently. (Instagram/ Bollywood Celebrity Style)
Keerthy Suresh wore a green anarkali kurta set recently. (Instagram/ Bollywood Celebrity Style)

More about Keerthy Suresh's airport look

She wore a long-sleeved olive green pleated anarkali set from the label, Almaari by Pooja Patel. Keerthy sported sunglasses, golden heels from H&M and a white handbag with her desi airport look.

Her kurta was adorned with intricate sequin detailing on the yoke and sleeves for a touch of sparkle. Paired with a scalloped embroidered Chanderi tissue dupatta, complete with elegant sequin tassels, and monochrome silk pants, Keerthy's ensemble is minimally embellished and perfect for making maximum impact with minimum effort. It's on sale and currently costs 18,720 on Almaari's official website.

More celebrity kurta sets to inspire you

Some ethnic ensembles never go out of style, like the humble kurta set. Be it in floral prints, bold colours, or luxe fabrics, there are several iterations of coordinated kurta sets that celebs have flaunted recently. A few days ago, Keerthy herself made a statement in a beautifully embellished kurta set thanks to its luxurious velvet fabric and regal purple colour. Click here to see her look.

Recently, actor Katrina Kaif proved that nothings beats the elegance of a simple kurta set, when she looked like a ray of sunshine as she arrived at Mumbai airport. She wore a simple yellow kurta set featuring a matching dupatta and salwar. Click here to see her look.

Earlier in December, actor Kareena Kapoor looked gorgeous in a red hand-painted floral kurta set as she and the Kapoor clan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Click here to see her look.

Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
