Bhai Dooj 2019: Significance, History, Puja Vidhi, Tikka Muhurat, Time, Mantra and Samagri

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 13:52 IST

Bhai Dooj is a Hindu festival celebrated around India, it is also known as Bhau-Beej, Bhaiya Dooj and Bhai Phota. It is observed during the Diwali festival and is the second day of the Vikrami Samvat, which is the Hindu New Year and starts from the lunar month of Kartika. The first day of this New Year is observed as Govardhan Pūja. The celebrations of Bhai Dooj are very similar to Raksha Bandhan, on this day sisters pray for a long and prosperous life for their brothers, and brothers give gifts to their sisters.

History

According to Hindu mythology, Bhai Dooj is celebrated to commemorate Lord Krishna’s sister Subhadra’s loving gesture toward her brother. After Lord Krishna defeated Narakasur, Subhadra invited her brother to celebrate his victory, she applied tilak on his forehead and performed aarti, Lord Krishna was so pleased by his sister’s gestures that he blessed her with plentiful boons. According to another story, the festival is associated with Yamraj and his sister Yamuna, and is also called Yama Dwitiya.

When to celebrate Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali and is a part of the five-day-long festival of lights. This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on Tuesday, which is October 29, 2019.

The Shubh Muhurat

The Shubh Muhurat for Bhai Dooj is October 29, 06.13 AM to 03:48 AM on October 30.

The Puja Muhurat

The Puja Muhurat for Bhai Dooj is from 01:11 pm (IST) and 3:25 pm (IST) with a duration of 2 hours and 14 minutes.

Puja Vidhi

On this day, the brothers go to their sister’s house if she is married. Sisters perform aarti for their brothers at the auspicious time and apply tilak, if the brother is older the sister will touch her brother’s feet and seek blessings, she will pray for the long and prosperous life of her brother and he will shower her with gifts. On this day sisters also cook for their brother and also feed their brothers with many sweets.

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 13:52 IST