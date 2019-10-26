Diwali Gift Ideas 2019: Gifts you can send your family, friends and loved ones so they have an eco-friendly Happy Diwali

more-lifestyle

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:39 IST

Diwali, also known as Divali and Deepavali, is one of the most-loved, celebrated, and awaited occasions in India all year. The festival of lights is celebrated with much pomp and fervor in the country and parts of South-East Asia. An ancient Hindu festival, it commemorates the time when Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya with his queen Sita, brother Lakshmana, and Hanuman after defeating demon king Ravana. Diwali usually falls in the months of October or November, and this year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 27 and 28 respectively.

In India, people decorate their homes with earthen lamps or diyas, rangolis made with colour or more recently, with flowers, torans, lights, and few crackers. Diyas are lit in order to welcome Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity into our homes. Goddess Kali is worshipped in Bengal, and in certain parts of North India.

While traditional dry fruit or mithai boxes might be passe, here are a few gifts to buy your loved ones this year so they have an eco-friendly Happy Diwali.

Air-purifying plants:

The excessive pollution in our cities often makes it a task for most of us to breathe freely, but that shouldn’t be the case when we’re inside our homes. Buy air-purifying plants like Chrysanthemums, Peace Lily, Devil’s Ivy, Spider Plant, and others. They make for great additions to one’s living room and also are thoughtful gifts for your loved ones.

Stationery items with plantable seeds, solar power banks:

It’s one of the topmost gifting options in corporates and a gift of great value when looking forward to and working towards a sustainable future. Use and reuse the products you buy for mindful living in your present while securing a future for the next generation.

B07R8QKYZ4

Food hampers:

Substitute the regular mithais or chocolates with healthier options like flax seeds, chia seeds, and others that one can munch on or add to their breakfast cereal, substitute for eggs in a cake, any bakery products, or smoothies. If they are coffee or tea fans, try adding chamomile for stress-relief, matcha for detox and weight-related ailments, or green coffee which has particularly become popular for its weight loss benefits just like green tea. Brands such as Greenbrrew, Urban Spices, Lipton, Tea Trunk are options you can try, via Amazon website or app.

Ganpati, Lakshmi Ji idols and silver coins:

Any Diwali celebration is incomplete without Laxmi Puja, which is a way to pray to the Goddess of wealth and prosperity thanking her for her kindness. Silver coins can be stored in clean boxes and can be reused for pujas year-on-year. In case of several smaller coins, one can also consider having them replaced for a larger one of bigger value.

B07K47C6Q6

Beauty and grooming hampers:

Something everyone will appreciate is a beauty or grooming hamper that complements their busy lifestyle. For women, makeup and grooming is an important part of their being because it’s all about feeling good first and putting their best foot forward daily, both at the workplace and outside. Men, too, nowadays take efforts towards grooming themselves. Products from organic or cruelty-free brands such as Forest Essentials, The Body Shop, Khadi and others are available individually or in hampers for gifting to the near and dear ones around you. If you’re looking to do a mix of various products that you know they’ll appreciate, add lipsticks and eye pencils in quirky shades from Kiko Milano, Revlon, and Lakme among others.

For interesting grooming products for men, try products from Beardo, The Man Company, Ustraa among others. You can find these on social media marketplaces, or the Amazon website or app.

B07N41YH26

B06XTZ5F23

Diwali for your pets:

Pets are family members afterall so why leave them out of any Diwali celebrations? Visit a store in your city and take your pet along for a tour of what may be their haven. If you’re in Mumbai, visit Shopawholic, Nutty’s Den, or Ohh My Dog; if you’re in Delhi, visit stores like Windsor in Khan Market, Heads Up For Tails, JawsnPaws among others to buy chewable dog toys, tasty snacks, and customisable collars. If you’re short of time, visit online stores of a popular pet shop via social media marketplaces or Amazon’s website and app.

ALSO READ: Keeping it cuddly, how to make Diwali safe for your pets

That’s not all, these celebrations will continue when you treat your pet to a weekend of fun amongst their favourite ‘hoomans’ and their own kinds when Pet Fed’s 2019 edition begins in Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Mumbai soon where there’ll be fancy dress competitions, dog fashion shows and a lot more. If you’re as much a dog-lover as me but don’t own a dog, it’s a great place to meet several cute dogs of all sizes and cats.

Here’s wishing you all a happy Diwali and a prosperous New Year!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 13:38 IST