Keeping it cuddly, how to make Diwali safe for your pets

With the festivities in the air and the sweets sitting in your refrigerator, it’s time for the Diwali festivities to begin in full flow! Are you all set? From deciding upon the functions you’re hosting or attending, to finalising plans with family, friends and relatives to figuring out your outfit of the season to the extensive Diwali cleaning at your house, the list goes on and on.

Amidst all this, have you ever checked if your home and your area of residence are safe for your pets or the dogs you stop by to say hello to on the streets outside, maybe sometimes even get them food to eat? Here are a few tips to ensure that you and your pets are Diwali-ready and safe this festive season:

For Dog-owners,

1) Visit the vet prior to Diwali and get prescribed anti-anxiety medicines that would keep their pooch from getting riled up or agitated when the crackers start off outside.

2) Keep diyas and candles away from your dog to avoid an accidental fire.

3) Walk them or take them for a run in the early hours of the evening so he/she is well exercised and finds it easier to relax as the evening progresses. Ensure that you also have areas marked for the dogs to do their job (especially if you live in high-rises) in should they need to go at any time and it may not be safe for them to be walked outside.

4) The noise from the crackers is not just bad for the hearing of the animal but also causes issues with his/her heartbeat and stress levels. Be careful when you expose them to the noise.

5) Keep them in a room that’s cool and comfortable and the door and windows shut in order to muffle the noise (if not completely drown it out). Also put cotton balls into the pet’s ears that trick them into thinking there are no crackers being burst outdoors.

6) All pets have areas they feel the most comfortable settling in at. Read their body language and let them adjust before changing things around for them.

7) Remember Fluffy from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s stone? Play some soothing music to calm your pet’s nerves. Here’s a playlist recommendation:

For dog-lovers,

1) Keep food and water available for the strays in and around your building complex.

2) If possible, try and spray lavender mist or air freshener as the scent is known to be relaxing for dogs.

3) Teach kids on how to treat animals with love and kindness. On and around the days leading up to Diwali and after, the kids must be educated on the long-term repercussions of their deed.

The smoke that the crackers leave behind is also unfavourable for birds so be careful of separating the fun and excitement from the real good to the world. This Diwali, pledge to not just make the world a peaceful, kinder space for yourself and the people around you, but also for your pets because their unconditional love makes everything better!

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 17:04 IST