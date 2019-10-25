Diwali 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif give festive fashion goals

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Oct 25, 2019 15:20 IST

Diwali, Deepavali, Deepawali or Divali is one of the most celebrated festivals of India. The festival of lights is a time of giving, and people indulge in giving and receiving abundant sweets, gifts and light diyas to celebrate it. There are also a lot of card parties, get-togethers, parties and festivities, and everyone goes the extra mile to look their best. Here are a few tricks and tips for you to get your festive wardrobe in order. Read on:

The Festive Colours

To play safe this season, opt for the evergreen classic colours of celebration. Classic silhouettes with a rich red, pink purple-hued lehenga or saree from Jayanti Reddy, paired with some statement pieces and a classic jutti, can never go wrong with the fashion quotient!

Go Mirror-worked

If you are bored of the mainstream, go bold with mirror work and 3D floral designs. These shararas and lehengas by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor let you skip on the itching and uncomfortable heavy jewellery. Couple them with a quintessential potli bag and you are ready to grab all the spotlight.

Even Sara Ali Khan’s white lehenga choli by Manish Malhotra is a must-have look. The outfit had detailed threadwork and mirror-work, and had a sheer white dupatta to go along with it. Sara had simple make-up on, and had her hair up in a pony. Delicate jewels completed her look.

Elegant Embroidery

Graceful and delicate, the embroidery is one technique that will never see the dark of the time. With a tremendous variety in designs as well as silhouettes you can go experimental or enjoy the classic. Intricate and beautiful pieces by Ridhi Mehra would definitely turn heads this Diwali!

Take Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s look for instance, the actor wore a beautiful cream Sabyasachi saree with an open jacket over her blouse. She wore simple jewels, barely-there makeup and had her hair in a tight bun.

Simply fabulous

Simplicity is often considered the ornament of beauty. And simple does not have to be plain, opt for the serene colours by Devnaagri and LOKA by Veerali Raveshia and pair them up with traditional or experimental jewellery to complete the look.

Tara Sutaria also wore a beautiful white lehenga by Gaurav Gupta recently, the actor sporte very minimal makeup and though the look was simple, the Marjaavan actor looked striking with her voluminous hair framing her face.

Retro ruffles

Ruffles are the new sleeves. Ruffles are a great way to add that oomph factor to your festive outfit. The outfits from Anushka Bajaj are different and exciting yet festive and chic. Dress them up with classic pearls or diamonds and be the life of the party!

Even Katrina Kaif’s red ruffled look is worth taking inspiration from. The Bharat actor wore the ruffled Anamika Khanna number with a statement silver choker and bracelet. Her hair was down and she sported minimal make-up.

Florals

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have been sporting florals. Take cue from Anushka Sharma’s Sabyasachi saree look. The floral saree is in mint green and Anushka wore a matching sleeveless blouse, minimal make-up and chaandbaalis completed her look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 15:19 IST