Monday, Oct 28, 2019

Happy Bhai Dooj 2019: Best Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages, Facebook posts and Whatsapp status

Happy Bhai Dooj 2019: Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali, and falls on October 29 this year.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 28, 2019 14:11 IST
HT Correspondent
Happy Bhai Dooj 2019: The festival is the celebration of the bond between a sister and brother.
Happy Bhai Dooj 2019: The festival is the celebration of the bond between a sister and brother. (Shutterstock)
         

Bhai Dooj is celebrated with a lot of excitement and emotions and falls on October 29 this year. The festival is the celebration of the bond between a sister and brother. During this festival, the sister puts a tilak on her brother’s forehead and prays for his long and prosperous life. It is a prominent festival, which is celebrated by people all over India.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after Diwali, and falls on October 29 this year. In West Bengal, it is also referred to as Bhai Phota, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and in the southern parts of the country it is called Yama Dwitiya. The tilak which sisters’ apply on the forehead of their brothers signify the prayers that they offer for their long and prosperous life.

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, you can share these wishes and messages with your loved ones.

May the auspicious occasion bring you lots of luck and prosperity! Happy Bhai Dooj!

Hindustantimes

Brothers are our support system who are there for us all throughout our lives. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Hindustantimes

May this Bhai Dooj bring us closer than ever. Happy Bhai Dooj!

Best wishes on Bhai Dooj from your favourite sister bhaiyya!

I am so lucky to have a brother like you. Thank you so much for everything!

Friends may come and go, but you, my brother, have always been there for me! Happy Bhai Dooj!

If not for you I don’t what I would have done. Thanks for always being there for me bhaiyya! Happy Bhai Dooj!

May our bond grow even stronger this year. Happy Bhai Dooj!

You may be my brother, but you are also my best friend. Happy Bhai Dooj!

First Published: Oct 28, 2019 14:03 IST

lifestyle