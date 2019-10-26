e-paper
Diwali 2019: History, importance and significance of Deepavali festival in India

Diwali 2019: Diwali is celebrated all over India and various parts of the world. Diyas and lamps light up the entire country and the sight is truly magical and brilliant.

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 16:50 IST
Diwali 2019: The lighting of diyas signifies the triumph of good over evil, and with all the prayers and people meeting with love in their hearts overall there is a bright and cheerful atmosphere.
Diwali is celebrated all over India and various parts of the world. Diyas and lamps light up the entire country and the sight is truly magical and brilliant. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day in the month of Kartik. This year Diwali is taking place on October 27.

Diwali’s history can be traced back to ancient India, with several legends associated with it.  Many believe that Diwali is the celebration which marks Goddess Lakshmi’s wedding with Lord Vishnu. Others believe it to be a celebration of Lakshmi’s birth, as it is believed that she was born on the new Moon day of Kartik. In Bengal, during Diwali Goddess Kali is worshipped, who is the Goddess of strength. In certain homes Ganesha is worshipped too, since he is a symbol of auspiciousness. For Hindus, Diwali symbolises the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after being exiled for 14 years. When he returned, Lord Ram was welcomed home with diyas which were lighted throughout the kingdom.  

Significance 

The lighting of diyas signifies the triumph of good over evil, and with all the prayers and people meeting with love in their hearts overall there is a bright and cheerful atmosphere. People from all religions,castes and backgrounds are united during the occasion of Diwali and there are celebrations happening all around. It is also the time when one sits back and reflects on one’s life and how to make things better going forward.  

During the festival of Diwali it is imperative that we start the journey to end the darkness within our lives and fill it with love and light.Whether it is changing our lifestyle into a more healthier one or becoming abetter person, this is an auspicious occasion to start on these life changes. 

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 16:48 IST

