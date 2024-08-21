Morning brief: SC orders removal of doctor's name, pic from social media; Lokayukta seeks Guv's nod to charge HDK, more

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered the removal of all references, including names, photos, and videos, of a trainee doctor allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from social media. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, highlighted that revealing the victim’s identity violates the court's Nipun Saxena ruling, which mandates protecting victims of sexual assault from public scrutiny. The directive followed a plea by lawyer Kinnori Ghosh and others, who contested the widespread disclosure of the victim’s details on social media platforms. Dig Deeper The Supreme Court ordered the removal of all references, including names, photos, and videos, of a trainee doctor allegedly raped and murdered at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

The Karnataka Lokayukta has proposed to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to file a charge sheet against Union Minister and senior Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy over a 2007 mining lease case. The case involves allegations that Kumaraswamy, during his tenure as chief minister (2006-2008), unlawfully approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals in Bellary district, bypassing legal regulations and facilitating illegal mining. A 2011 Lokayukta report by N Santosh Hegde had flagged these illegal activities. Kumaraswamy was arrested in 2015 but later released on bail. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Going plant-based? Hack your body's nutrient absorption capacity by dodging antinutrients Dig Deeper

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reportedly filed for divorce: Here's how the kids are doing after Dig Deeper

India News

Video: SUV rams into another car twice in Thane road rage incident; 4 injured Dig Deeper

Badlapur school sexual abuse: What one of the 2 girls in Thane told her parents Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Trump blasts DNC programming as ‘lies’, but makes surprising admission about ‘nice gentleman’ Barack Obama & his wife Dig Deeper

Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for not respecting Kate Middleton Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Namrata Rao, acclaimed for her editing work on films like Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani (2012), shifts to directing with Angry Young Men, a three-part docuseries on the influential screenwriter duo Salim-Javed. Known for pioneering the "Angry Young Man" archetype in Hindi cinema, which Amitabh Bachchan famously portrayed, Salim-Javed revolutionized the industry in the 1970s and '80s. In an exclusive interview, Rao discusses her approach to filming the series, addresses potential conflicts of interest, and explains why she chose to ask challenging questions to delve deeper into the duo's legacy. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, always a major event, is especially anticipated this year with a mega-auction on the horizon, leading to substantial team changes. Speculation is high about key players potentially moving franchises, including Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. Reports suggest Delhi Capitals may be dissatisfied with Pant's leadership. Additionally, there is uncertainty surrounding MS Dhoni's future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni, who turned 43 this year, struggled with knee issues throughout the last season, often batting lower down the order and facing limited overs, though his wicketkeeping skills remained strong. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, recently spent their honeymoon in Panama, with videos from their trip circulating on social media. One clip features the couple strolling through a shopping street in Panama, interacting with fans who requested photos. Anant was dressed in his signature printed shirt and shorts, while Radhika opted for a casual look with a simple printed tee and track pants. The videos highlight their relaxed yet stylish attire during their Central American getaway, offering a glimpse into their honeymoon and how they enjoyed their time exploring the country. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Gushwork co-founder Nayrhit and his wife, Rishita Das, returned to India last year after studying in the US. Nayrhit now splits his time between India and the US, where Gushwork is headquartered, while Rishita serves as an Assistant Professor of Aerospace Engineering at IISc Bengaluru. After a year in India, they shared a thread on X outlining 10 key differences between life in India and the US. Nayrhit's post aims to provide insight for Indian professionals aged 20-40 who are considering returning to India, offering an honest look at the contrasts they have experienced in their dual-country life. Dig Deeper

