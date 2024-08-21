Video: SUV rams into another car twice in Thane road rage incident; 4 injured

A chilling incident of road rage was caught on a camera in Thane's Badlapur-Ambernath road on Tuesday. At least four persons appeared to have been injured after a black Tata Harrier SUV was seen ramming a white Toyota Fortuner twice. The incident happened when a mother and child were sitting in the backseat of the Fortuner. A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the black SUV hitting the Fortuner on a busy road.(X)

According to police, the incident was the result of a crash between two groups. No case has been filed yet, news agency PTI reported.

The black SUV then stops after covering some distance, reverses and then again smashes into the white SUV head-on. Some of the bystanders were also hit and dragged for a few metres.

Earlier this week, two priests were assaulted in a road rage incident by two people in Mumbai on Monday.

The incident took place when an unidentified motorcyclist crashed into the scooter of the priests. The men fell down and suffered injuries to their legs. Upon confronting the motorcyclist, the latter abused the men and left the spot after manhandling them.

Some minutes later, three other men came rushing towards them and attacked the priests with sticks and knives. The trio began assaulting the priests with sticks on the crowded street as bystanders watched in horror.

A video of the incident went viral on Sunday, following which the Kandivali police contacted the two priests and recorded their statements. Based on their statements, the police registered an FIR against four men under several sections, including 109 (attempt to murder), and 115 (causing hurt to any person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Out of the four men, the police have arrested two people. They have been identified as Khilare and Chotu Maniyar.

