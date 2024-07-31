Delhi: 30-year-old woman shot dead from flyover in road rage

A 30-year-old woman, identified as Simranjeet Kaur, was shot dead in Delhi's Gokalpuri area while she was travelling on a motorcycle with her husband Heera Singh on Wednesday. Singh (40) got into an argument with someone on a scooter near the Gokalpuri flyover after their vehicles nearly touched. (File)

The incident took place at around 3:15 pm when the couple was going towards Maujpur, ANI reported.

Singh (40) got into an argument with someone on a scooter near the Gokalpuri flyover after their vehicles nearly touched, the Delhi police told ANI.

Singh told the police that the man on the scooter fired one shot from the flyover, about 35 feet away, which hit his wife in the area where the neck meets the chest, reported NDTV.

“After which a person fired a single shot from the flyover down below, from a distance of about 30-35 feet which hit his wife, Simranjeet Kaur in her upper chest, near her neck,” the police said.

As reported by NDTV, the couple was travelling with two children — aged four and 12.

According to police, when she was taken to the hospital, she was declared brought dead. An investigation is currently underway, the police told ANI.

“He took his wife to GTB Hospital where she was declared brought-dead. A case of murder is being registered. CCTV footage in the area is being scanned. Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the assailant. Further investigation is in progress,” police said to ANI.