Morning briefing: V-P Dhankhar's letter to Cong chief; Omar Abdullah's reaction to civilian deaths, all latest news

Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar asserted that disruptions in the Winter Session of Parliament were intentional and strategic, stating in a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Dhankhar expressed his distress over Kharge's refusal to engage in an interaction in the Chamber of the House, deeming it "unwholesomely unprecedented" and inconsistent with established parliamentary norms. The deliberate disruptions during the session raised concerns about the obstruction of parliamentary proceedings, as Dhankhar highlighted the need for constructive dialogue and adherence to established practices for a functioning and productive legislative environment. Dig deeper Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)

More on Winter Session:

The death of three civilians, reportedly taken into custody by the Army for questioning regarding the killing of five soldiers in a terrorist ambush in Poonch, has drawn condemnation from multiple parties in Jammu and Kashmir. National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah denounced the incident, emphasizing the need for an impartial investigation. Abdullah expressed concern over the potential misuse of force and the violation of protections granted to security forces under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act. The demand for a thorough inquiry underscores the gravity of the situation, urging accountability and transparency in addressing the alleged custodial killings. Dig deeper

More on Jammu and Kashmir:

The Latest News

Former AIIMS director Dr. Randeep Guleria stated that the new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 is more transmissible but is not leading to severe infections or hospitalizations. He noted that the variant is gradually becoming dominant. Dig deeper

King Charles is known for giving his staff "absolutely bizarre" gifts for Christmas, with the nature of these unusual presents generating curiosity and intrigue. Dig deeper

India News

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar advised athletes to concentrate on sports and avoid involvement in politics. He referenced the recent election of Sanjay Singh, a close aide of former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, as the new chief of the country's sports governing body. Khattar emphasized that the election process was democratic, and athletes should accept the results rather than become entangled in political matters. Dig deeper

The US Pentagon has reported that an Iranian drone "attack" targeted a tanker ship off the coast of Gujarat, according to recent statements. The incident raises concerns about maritime security and potential escalations in the region, as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to be a source of geopolitical attention. Dig deeper

Global Matters

A former GOP member's comment urging Donald Trump to "wear a mask" and mentioning his smell has sparked an online uproar. The statement has gained attention and generated significant reactions, reflecting the ongoing debates surrounding pandemic precautions and political figures. Dig deeper

Iran dismisses US claims of Tehran's involvement in attacks on Huthi ships Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Umang, the annual Mumbai Police event, glittered with the presence of Bollywood luminaries in 2023. A star-studded affair, attendees included Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, turning the event into a full-fledged spectacle. Among the rumoured couples, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived separately, sparking curiosity and adding an element of intrigue to the glamorous evening. The red carpet witnessed a convergence of Bollywood's finest, showcasing the industry's unity in celebrating and supporting the efforts of the Mumbai Police at Umang. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In 2023, Indian badminton witnessed a dynamic landscape with contrasting fortunes. The year brought record-breaking successes for men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, securing titles and elevating Indian prowess. However, the seasoned women's singles stars encountered challenges upon returning from injury lay-offs, marking a period of resilience and adaptation. The shuttlecocks settling and racquets resting symbolized a mixed bag for Indian badminton fans, reflecting both triumphs and struggles that defined the journey of Indian shuttlers on the global stage. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Mumbai Police's Umang event saw a star-studded attendance of Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and more. Notable divas like Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and others opted for the elegance of sarees over gowns for the red carpet, showcasing a blend of tradition and glamour. The celebrities, including Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, and Shilpa Shetty, turned heads with their stunning saree looks, adding a touch of grace to the cultural extravaganza. The event highlighted the diversity of fashion choices among Bollywood's leading stars. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.