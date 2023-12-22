'Weaponizing disruptions as political strategy': V-P Dhankhar hits out at Opposition MPs

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said the Upper House lost nearly 22 hours of business due to “avoidable disruptions” during the winter session, which was adjourned sine die a day ahead of schedule. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (ANI)

In his remarks on the conclusion of the winter session, Dhankhar criticised the members for “weaponizing disruptions and disturbance as a political strategy”, which he said doesn’t resonate with the constitutional obligation of keeping the interest of people at large above any other political considerations.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The winter session of Parliament was marred with the opposition's protest demanding a statement from Union home minister Amit Shah on the security breach and the subsequent mass suspensions of MPs.

Despite the absence of the majority of opposition lawmakers owing to the large-scale suspensions, the government tabled and passed some crucial bills, including the ones replacing the British-era criminal code and regulating the appointment of top election officials.

“A total of 17 Bills including important path breaking bills related to Jammu & Kashmir, Appointment of Election Commissioners, the Post Office Bill, The Telecommunications Bill and the three Bills namely Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita were passed during this session,” the chairman said, adding that the three bills “unshackled colonial legacy of criminal jurisprudence that was hurtful to the citizens of this country and favouring alien rulers.”

Taking note of the passage of the Bill to repeal the Indian Post Office Act, 1898 and to consolidate and amend the law relating to the post offices in India, Dhankhar said, "The Post Office Bill revamped the old colonial structure to set up the stage for fulfillment of the aspirations of the people of the country."

"These Bills represented the spirit of "Panch Praan" that would lay a firm foundation for Bharat's Amrit Kaal," he added.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are scheduled to hold a protest against the suspension of 146 opposition MPs in the national capital on Friday.