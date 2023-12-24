Drone that hit tanker ship off Gujarat coast ‘fired from Iran’: US Pentagon

Drone attack on ship off India coast: The Pentagon has claimed that the drone which struck a chemical tanker, with around 20 Indian crew onboard, on Saturday off the Porbandar coast in Gujarat in the Arabian Sea was fired from Iran. The attack took place around 10am local time and caused no casualties aboard the Japanese-owned vessel, the Pentagon said in a statement on Sunday, adding that a fire was extinguished. The Indian Navy and the coast guard deployed assets to aid the merchant ship MV Chem Pluto.

The US military “remains in communication with the vessel as it continues toward a destination in India”, the statement added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time (6 a.m. GMT) today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told news agency Reuters.

The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risk to shipping lanes after the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The Iranian government, as well as its allied militant forces in Yemen, have publicly criticised the Israeli government's military operation in Gaza. Thousands of Palestinian citizens have been killed in the ongoing conflict, according to aid monitors.

The Pentagon statement said this was the "seventh Iranian attack on commercial shipping since 2021.”

Reuters reported that a spokesperson for the Iranian delegation at the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the strike which came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on a vital shipping lane in the Red Sea.

The Indian Navy and the coast guard have deployed assets to aid the merchant ship MV Chem Pluto. The vessel was carrying chemicals from Saudi Arabia’s Jubail port to Mangalore, officials said. It was struck 217 nautical miles from Porbandar around 11.30am, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The UKMTO cited the crew of 21 as having reported that all on board were safe and the attack to have come from an uncrewed aerial system (UAS), which led to an explosion and a fire that disabled its power supply.

By 8pm, the crew regained some control and reported heading towards Mumbai, with a Coast Guard ship on course to intercept later at night, the Coast Guard said in a statement. “The Indian Coast Guard Maritime Coordination Centre (MRCC) established real time communication with the vessel’s agent and ascertained nil loss of life and assured all assistance. It was also learnt that the vessel fire has been doused by the crew,” said the statement, which added that a Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft “has sanitised the area and established communication with Chem Pluto”.

(With inputs from Rahul Singh in New Delhi and Maulik Pathak in Ahmedabad)