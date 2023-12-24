These are the absolutely ‘bizarre’ gifts King Charles gives staff for Christmas

King Charles III is the monarch of the United Kingdom but that does not stop him from being cheeky at Christmas because… why not? His former butler Grant Harrold shared the unique holiday presents that the sovereign, would leave for them during Christmas. King Charles would sneak gifts into the lockers of staff members at Highgrove which is his Gloucestershire abode. Christmas decorations, including a bauble featuring the cypher of King Charles III, are pictured on the Downing Street Christmas tree in central London.(AFP)

The former Prince of Wales would “leave funny little things in the pigeonholes where I’d get my post in the mornings,” Grant Harrold told the Mirror. Once King Charles even left a tin of salmon while another year he gave a salt and pepper grinder tied with a ribbon.

“I just thought it was so bizarre because you don’t expect those little things. It shows that they’ve got that fun, practical side to them,” the ex-butler said.

After this, King Charles would also send Christmas cards to his staff and eventually “actual proper gifts".

“[I would get] things like tea cups and saucers or whiskey glasses. One year I got a lovely water jug,” he recalled, adding, that Prince William and Prince Harry would give out “special” holidays memos to the employees.

What about Queen Elizabeth?

The late Queen Elizabeth II would give each employee a helping of Christmas pudding alongside a personalised holiday card as per royal biographer Brian Hoey. The staff would also receive a gift card with a value reflecting how long they had worked for her.

What does the royal family do during Christmas?

During the holidays, the royal family departs London and heads to their winter home, Sandringham which is in Norfolk. The family spends their Christmas there, observing various traditions. The royal family attends an elegant dinner on Christmas Eve and attend Christmas church service at St Mary Magdalene the following day.