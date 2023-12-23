‘Found herself in a complicated situation when…’: Royal expert on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, choosing to live a more private life in the United States. A royal expert said that Meghan Markle's departure from the royal family proved to be a “loss” for the monarchy. Meghan Markle arrives for Variety's Power of Women event at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles, California.(AFP)

Relations between the Sussexes and the royal family remain cold but Prince Harry has reportedly been trying to work through his difficulties with King Charles.

Royal author Jane Marguerite Tippett said, “I think it was probably a very complicated situation, the one that Meghan found herself in. I think that probably the institution didn’t understand how to deal with a woman not so much who was divorced, but who had had a very independent life. Who had had an education, who had lived the first 35 years of her life as someone who called her own shots, called her own story and they probably didn’t come to grips with that in perhaps the most pragmatic way."

It was Meghan Markle's approach to life that threatened the royal family, the royal expert claimed.

Owing to her independence, the royal family wasn’t sure how the future would look for her and as the monarchy has always stuck to tradition, Meghan threatened to throw that off course.

“I think it’s a loss for the monarchy to not have [Harry and Meghan] because they worked on interesting charities, interesting projects,” Jane Marguerite Tippett said.

It’s also “unfortunate” that Harry and Meghan couldn’t “balance” their charitable projects with “how to work the system", the royal expert said.