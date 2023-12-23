close_game
News / World News / Everything Mohamed Al Fayed claimed about Princess Diana's death: ‘Royals were…’

Everything Mohamed Al Fayed claimed about Princess Diana's death: ‘Royals were…’

ByMallika Soni
Dec 23, 2023 06:23 PM IST

Mohamed Al Fayed repeated allegations resulted in the UK government opening Operation Paget, an investigation in 2007 into Princess Diana and Dodi's deaths.

When Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed died in a car crash in Paris, Dodi's father Mohamed Al Fayed claimed that it was not an accident. Hiring his own private investigators, Mohamed Al Fayed started spreading theories that the British royal family was somehow involved. Mohamed Al Fayed was “beset by grief and an overwhelming sense of injustice, al-Fayed spent millions on legal battles to ensure there was an inquest,” Reuters reported.

Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed who died in September. (AP)
Mohamed Al Fayed spoke several times on his son's death. He repeated allegations resulted in the British government opening Operation Paget, an investigation in 2007 into Princess Diana and Dodi's deaths.

That report said that “in essence Mohamed Al Fayed’s allegation is that the ‘Security Services’ (unless otherwise specified, this is taken to be the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS) - commonly known as MI6) acting at the behest of HRH Prince Philip, arranged for or carried out the murder of Dodi Al Fayed and the Princess of Wales.”

“The alleged motive was that the Princess of Wales was pregnant with Dodi Al Fayed’s child and there was to be an imminent announcement of their engagement. It is suggested by Mohamed Al Fayed that the Royal Family ‘could not accept that an Egyptian Muslim could eventually be the stepfather of the future King of England’. It is alleged that the Security Services of the United Kingdom covertly obtained the information concerning pregnancy and engagement, with or without the co-operation of overseas agencies, precipitating the need to put into operation a plan to murder them. Mohamed Al Fayed further alleges there was a cover-up by the ‘Establishment’ to prevent the conspiracy and murders from coming to light," it added.

What Mohamed Al Fayed alleged about Princess Diana

Mohamed Al Fayed alleged that royal family orchestrated the car crash, Diana and Dodi were engaged, and that Diana was pregnant. He testified that Diana "told me that she knew Prince Philip and Prince Charles were trying to get rid of her" and that the royal family did not like "a person who is different religion, naturally tanned, curly hair" would be with the mother of the future king.

He testified, “It's proved, there are dark forces. My version is the right version because [I] don't take any garbage from anybody who can pretend they are important.”

