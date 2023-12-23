UK consuming more cocaine than Colombia, data shows: ‘Can be ordered like Pizza’

The UK has the worst cocaine habit in Europe as data showed that rates of consumption are much higher than Mexico and Colombia. Experts warned of an epidemic saying that cocaine could be ordered as easily as a pizza. Research from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) showed that the UK is now second only to Australia for use in the world. The annual figures show 2.7 per cent of adults aged 15 to 64 use the drug in the UK- highest of 27 countries in Europe. UK Cocaine Use: Comparatively in Colombia, the figure is 0.6 per cent and in Mexico, the rate is at 0.8 per cent.

It is also higher than the US and far above levels of consumption in major drug trafficking countries, data showed. In UK, men were twice as likely as women to take the drug, with 3.6 per cent using it. While 1.6 per cent of women used the drug, numbers showed. Comparatively in Colombia, the figure is 0.6 per cent and in Mexico, the rate is at 0.8 per cent.

UK durg use rates are also more than twice the average of 1.2 per cent across the 38 Western nations that were analysed. Only Australia exceeds Britain’s cocaine habit, with 4.2 per cent of adults consuming the drug.

Dr Niall Campbell, the lead addiction consultant psychiatrist at the Priory Hospital said the drug had become increasingly socially acceptable.

“Cocaine use is pretty much an epidemic at the moment. It’s everywhere, it’s not a drug of the moneyed classes anymore, everybody wants it. They’re all fuelling the criminal empire. We talk to people at all levels of society. From those on building sites having ‘builder’s coke’, to people paying £5,000 at a time for the pure stuff. If you go to a football match at half time there’s a queue of young men going into the loo to use cocaine," he said.

The expert added as per The Telegraph, “Alcohol is the number one reason for admissions to our residential addiction unit, and cocaine and alcohol is the second reason. Cocaine and alcohol always go together – it enables you to drink more. It’s just a routine part of a night out. People have a couple of pints, then ring the dealer. It’s as quick to get cocaine as it is to order a pizza.”