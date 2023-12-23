close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia-Ukraine in ‘war of attrition', NATO official says: ‘Trust Kyiv’s stats'

Russia-Ukraine in ‘war of attrition', NATO official says: ‘Trust Kyiv’s stats'

ByMallika Soni
Dec 23, 2023 05:22 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv and West needs to "believe in the statistics" as they try to plan against Russia, the official said.

Russia and Ukraine are in a "war of attrition" which is likely to continue through 2024, a senior NATO official said. Kusti Salm, the permanent secretary at Estonia's Defense Military, said that Kyiv and West needs to "believe in the statistics" as they try to plan against Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War: Service members of Ukrainian Joint Assault Brigade Fury fire a S60 cannon towards Russian troops near the front-line town of Bakhmut.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: Service members of Ukrainian Joint Assault Brigade Fury fire a S60 cannon towards Russian troops near the front-line town of Bakhmut.(Reuters)

Kusti Salm said, “It is attritional warfar. Russia deliberately wants us to think that they will outlast, they will outproduce [their Ukrainian and Western enemies].”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Apparently, to many this theory seems plausible, and they are attracted to this as a policy option," the official said, adding, “Clearly after two years, at least some are maybe too zoomed into the daily questions and zoomed out on the strategic.”

Read more: No import duty on chicken in Russia after Vladimir Putin's ‘rare’ apology

Every six months, “the Russians can recruit 130,000, but what they can form into units is 40,000,” he said but “they are cannon fodder; you use them once and throw them away.”

The current attrition which is the real rate of which might be even higher, he said, explaining, "The Ukrainians are currently killing or severely wounding more than 50,000 [every half year. We are at the poker table. You need to believe in the statistics.”

Kyiv has claimed that it has "eliminated" more than 351,000 Russian soldiers since February 2022. US estimates from earlier this year put Ukraine's toll at around 70,000 dead and up to 120,000 more wounded.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out