close_game
close_game
News / World News / No import duty on chicken in Russia after Vladimir Putin's ‘rare’ apology

No import duty on chicken in Russia after Vladimir Putin's ‘rare’ apology

Reuters |
Dec 23, 2023 04:33 PM IST

Vladimir Putin, who is standing for re-election in March, issued a rare apology last week to a pensioner who complained to him about the soaring prices.

Russia will scrap import duty on up to 140,000 tonnes of frozen chicken through the whole of next year, the government said on Saturday, in order to increase domestic supply and hold down prices.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)
Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

President Vladimir Putin, who is standing for re-election in March, issued a rare apology last week to a pensioner who complained to him about the soaring prices of eggs and chicken during a marathon televised question-and-answer session.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The government has also exempted 1.2 billion eggs from import duty in the first half of next year to try to rein in prices that have risen by more than 50% this year, hitting those on low incomes hardest.

The statistics office said on Wednesday that egg prices rose 4.62% in the week to Dec. 18 and 4.55% the week before that. Annual consumer inflation is running at 7.48%, well above the central bank's 4% target.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out