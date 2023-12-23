No import duty on chicken in Russia after Vladimir Putin's ‘rare’ apology

Russia will scrap import duty on up to 140,000 tonnes of frozen chicken through the whole of next year, the government said on Saturday, in order to increase domestic supply and hold down prices. Russian president Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

President Vladimir Putin, who is standing for re-election in March, issued a rare apology last week to a pensioner who complained to him about the soaring prices of eggs and chicken during a marathon televised question-and-answer session.

The government has also exempted 1.2 billion eggs from import duty in the first half of next year to try to rein in prices that have risen by more than 50% this year, hitting those on low incomes hardest.

The statistics office said on Wednesday that egg prices rose 4.62% in the week to Dec. 18 and 4.55% the week before that. Annual consumer inflation is running at 7.48%, well above the central bank's 4% target.