‘Covid JN.1 variant spreading more rapidly, but…': Ex-AIIMS director

Former AIIMS director and senior pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday said the new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 is more transmissible but is not causing severe infections or hospitalisations. According to him, the variant is gradually becoming dominant. Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria. (File)

“It is more transmissible, spreading more rapidly, and gradually becoming a dominant variant. It is causing more infections but the data also suggests that it is not causing severe infections or hospitalisations. Most of the symptoms are predominantly in the upper airways, like fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose, and body aches,” Dr Guleria told news agency ANI.

The JN.1 variant - a descendant of the Omicron virus - has been classified as a ‘variant of interest’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO). However, the global health body emphasised that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.

According to India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora, there is no need for an additional dose of vaccine against JN.1 at present. “I would say prevention is required for all those who are 60 years of age or older, who are likely to have comorbidities, and those who are on drugs that suppress our immunity, like cancer patients. If they have not taken precaution so far, then they are advised to take precaution; otherwise, there is no need for any additional doses,” he said as quoted by ANI.

JN.1 variant in India

India has reported as many as 22 cases of the new Covid variant so far, spreading concerns across the country. The first case was found in a 79-year-old woman in Kerala. Out of the total cases, 19 have been detected in Goa, one in Kerala and Maharashtra each, while details of one case are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, India reported a total of 752 cases in 24 hours, clocking at the highest number of single-day rise since May 21. The number of active cases stood at 3,420.

(With inputs from ANI)