Covid in India Live Updates: JN.1 not causing severe infections, says ex-AIIMS director
Covid in India Live Updates: Check out the latest developments from across the country on the new sub-variant of Covid-19 here.
Covid in India Live Updates: India logged a total of 752 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections on December 23, clocking at the highest number of single-day rise since May 21. Kerala has been the major contributor to the multifold spurt of cases in the country.
The number of fatalities reported at 4 till December 23. Meanwhile, states are on alert since the outbreak of the JN.1 sub-variant of SARS-COV2 has triggered concerns in the country.
The Union government has directed the states to send samples of all Covid-19 test swabs for whole genome sequencing in an attempt to step up a vigil for any concerning variant of the virus.
Meanwhile, experts said there is no need for panic amid the growing number of Covid-positive cases, however, the situation needs to be kept under vigilance. Former AIIMS, Delhi, director Randeep Guleria said the sub-variant JN.1 is “gradually becoming dominant” but observed that it is not causing severe infections or hospitalisations.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) also classified JN.1 into the Variant of Interest (VOI) category, however, said there is no evidence that the Covid sub-variant presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants. The UN health body also said that the evidence at hand suggests current vaccines are capable of preventing severe disease and death.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 24, 2023 07:40 AM IST
Covid in India Live: Odisha govt issues guidelines
The Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Saturday issued a set of guidelines amid the surge of Covid-19 cases and the emergence of the JN.1 sub-variant. "With the emergence of the JN1 COVID variant, the Odisha government has advised the elderly and those with co-morbidities to wear facemasks while going out and avoid visiting crowded places," the department wrote on X (formerly Twitter).Dec 24, 2023 07:08 AM IST
Covid in India Live: Mizoram govt urges adhering to Covid norms
Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the Mizoram government on Saturday urged the people to adhere to Covid-appropriate norms during Christmas and New Year celebrations.Dec 24, 2023 07:02 AM IST
Covid in India Live: Do you need extra dosage amid surge in cases? what expert says
India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) chief Dr NK Arora said there is no need for an additional dose of vaccine against Covid-19 amid the surge in cases and the detection of the JN.1 sub-variant. "I would say prevention is required for all those who are 60 years of age or older, who are likely to have comorbidities and those who are on drugs that suppress our immunity, like cancer patients. If they have not taken precaution so far, then they are advised to take precaution; otherwise, there is no need for any additional doses," he said while speaking to ANI.Dec 24, 2023 06:58 AM IST
Covid in India Live: 12 new cases reported in Telangana
12 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telangana with Hyderabad logging highest at nine. The remaining three cases were reported from Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Warangal districts. No fresh fatalities were reported in the state, according to an official.Dec 24, 2023 06:54 AM IST
Covid in India Live: JN.1 not causing severe infections, says ex-AIIMS director
"It is more transmissible, it is spreading more rapidly, and it is gradually becoming a dominant variant. It is causing more infections but the data also suggests that it is not causing severe infections or hospitalisations. Most of the symptoms are predominantly in the upper airways, like fever, cough, cold, sore throat, running nose and body aches," former AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said.Share this articleTopics
-