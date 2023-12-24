Covid in India Live Updates: JN.1 not causing severe infections, says ex-AIIMS director

Covid in India Live Updates: India logged a total of 752 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections on December 23, clocking at the highest number of single-day rise since May 21. Kerala has been the major contributor to the multifold spurt of cases in the country. A medic puts up a notice at a Covid-19 testing centre of the district hospital after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 were detected in the country(PTI)

The number of fatalities reported at 4 till December 23. Meanwhile, states are on alert since the outbreak of the JN.1 sub-variant of SARS-COV2 has triggered concerns in the country.

The Union government has directed the states to send samples of all Covid-19 test swabs for whole genome sequencing in an attempt to step up a vigil for any concerning variant of the virus.

Meanwhile, experts said there is no need for panic amid the growing number of Covid-positive cases, however, the situation needs to be kept under vigilance. Former AIIMS, Delhi, director Randeep Guleria said the sub-variant JN.1 is “gradually becoming dominant” but observed that it is not causing severe infections or hospitalisations.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also classified JN.1 into the Variant of Interest (VOI) category, however, said there is no evidence that the Covid sub-variant presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants. The UN health body also said that the evidence at hand suggests current vaccines are capable of preventing severe disease and death.