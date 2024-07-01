Morning briefing: How 3 new laws reimagine crime; Deputy Speaker’s post in focus in today's Parliament session, and more

The three new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) are set to take effect from Monday, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Indian Evidence Act. As the Constitution marks its 75th anniversary, these new laws signify a major reform in the perception and administration of criminal laws in India. The government has announced that while the British colonial rulers implemented these laws with an intent to inflict punishment on Indian subjects, the new laws aim to render justice to citizens by overhauling the punishment and procedures applicable for the investigation and prosecution of crimes. Technological advancements have been integrated into these new laws, incorporating several modern aids for police investigations, court trials, and closing loopholes that previously delayed justice. This includes the introduction of offences like terrorism, repeal of sedition (replaced with acts against the country), mob lynching, organised crime, and enhanced punishment for crimes against women and children. For the first time, community service has been introduced as a punishment for petty offences under BNS. Dig deeper The government has announced that while the British colonial rulers implemented these laws with an intent to inflict punishment on Indian subjects, the new laws aim to render justice to citizens by overhauling the punishment and procedures applicable for the investigation and prosecution of crimes.. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The ruling dispensation and the opposition are set for a showdown over a raft of issues including the medical entrance exam irregularities, the Agnipath scheme for the armed forces, price rise and unemployment in the debate on the President’s speech as well as over the election of the deputy speaker. After its protests over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, on Friday, leading to disruptions in both Houses of Parliament , the INDIA bloc has decided to participate in the discussions in the remaining three days of this session. Government functionaries have sounded out important opposition parties for the election of the deputy speaker, a post that has been lying vacant for the past five years. The INDIA group wants to field Samajwadi Party lawmaker of Faizabad Awadhesh Prasad for the position, opposition leaders said.The INDIA bloc have conveyed to the ruling side that they want Prasad as deputy speaker, a leader said, seeking anonymity. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Anand Mahindra lauds 10-year-old 'rock Goddess' for her jaw-dropping performance on America's Got Talent Dig deeper

EU's power mix in 2024 the greenest yet, industry data show Dig deeper

India News

Bengal woman thrashed by Tajmul alias ‘JCB’ on street; Trinamool MLA says 'in Muslim rashtra…’ Dig deeper

Teachers, Union members against Governor’s extension for Periyar Uni VC amidst corruption case Dig deeper

Global Matters

North Korea fires ballistic missile Dig deeper

Bodies found in search for 2 teens who vanished in waters off NYC park Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Rohit Sharma's tenure as Indian captain has been marked by his unwavering determination to lead the team to an ICC title ever since he assumed the role in late 2021. Despite several near misses and heartbreaks, including a devastating defeat in the final of a home ODI World Cup against Australia nearly six months ago, Rohit remained steadfast in his pursuit of glory. On June 29 this year, his resilience and leadership finally bore fruit as India triumphed in magnificent fashion, lifting the T20 World Cup trophy after defeating South Africa in a thrilling finale in Barbados. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In July 2024, several web series, including Mirzapur 3, Showtime, Tribhuvan Mishra, Pill and Blue Tick will release across OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Snowpiercer 4, Sunny, Suits and others. The much-awaited third season of Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal and Vijay Varma in led roles. Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi also feature. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series also stars Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018, and season came in 2020. The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Anant Ambani visited the Krishna Kali temple in Neral, Maharashtra, yesterday. The youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani performed a havan ceremony at the temple, seeking blessings before his wedding with Radhika Merchant. The watch Anant wore for the occasion caught the internet's eye, and its price will blow your mind. Anant Ambani is known for his incredible watch collection featuring rare luxurious collectables from Patek Philippe and Richard Mille. During his visit to the Krishna Kali temple, Anant chose another Richard Mille watch from his vast collection. According to the Instagram page - The Indian Horology - he accessorised his ethnic look with a red carbon Richard Mille watch (RM 12-01 Tourbillon), and it retails at a massive price of ₹6.91 crores (USD 828,000). It is a limited edition watch, and only 18 pieces have been produced till now. Dig deeper

What's Trending?

The Indian cricket team, on June 29, won the T20 World Cup and emerged victorious against South Africa. Since the significant win at the tournament, Indians around the world have been celebrating the big moment. Now, a video showing how Air India passengers marked the victory while being 35,000 feet in the air has gone viral on social media. "Big day for us," wrote Instagram user Sweta Gupta as she shared the video. The video captures a flight attendant addressing the passengers through the intercom. She excitedly announces to everyone on board that India has emerged victorious in the game against South Africa and has lifted the championship trophy. As her announcement comes to an end, the video shows numerous passengers clapping and cheering to celebrate the joyous moment. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon