Monday, Jul 01, 2024
North Korea fires ballistic missile: Report

Reuters |
Jul 01, 2024 08:27 AM IST

On Sunday, North Korea criticised a joint military exercise by South Korea, Japan and the United States held last month.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile eastward, Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.

This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says the separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads at an undisclosed place in North Korea(AP)
This photo provided by the North Korean government, shows what it says the separation and guidance control test of individual mobile warheads at an undisclosed place in North Korea(AP)

The South Korean military is analysing the launch, Yonhap said.

On Sunday, North Korea criticised a joint military exercise by South Korea, Japan and the United States held last month and warned of "overwhelming response" against such drills.

North Korea said last week it had successfully conducted an important test aimed at developing missiles carrying multiple warheads, a claim rejected by South Korea as "deception" to mask a failed launch.

