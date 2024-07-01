Air India passengers celebrate India’s T20 World Cup win at 35,000 feet. Watch viral video

The Indian cricket team, on June 29, won the T20 World Cup and emerged victorious against South Africa. Since the significant win at the tournament, Indians around the world have been celebrating the big moment. Now, a video showing how Air India passengers marked the victory while being 35,000 feet in the air has gone viral on social media. Air India passengers cheering for India's win at T20 World Cup.

"Big day for us," wrote Instagram user Sweta Gupta as she shared the video. The video captures a flight attendant addressing the passengers through the intercom. She excitedly announces to everyone on board that India has emerged victorious in the game against South Africa and has lifted the championship trophy. As her announcement comes to an end, the video shows numerous passengers clapping and cheering to celebrate the joyous moment.

This video was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained close to 13 million views and close to a million likes. Numerous people also flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

An individual wrote, "I was on 33000ft at that time. What goosebumps were there. Everyone started shouting with joy, we won! We won!"

Another added, "How unlucky were they unable to watch the last match of Roko."

"Such a proud moment for all of us," commented another Instagram user.

"Imagine any South African travelling in the same plane," wrote user @dibyayon_mandal.

Following the victory in the cricket match, a wave of exhilaration swept across Indian cricket enthusiasts, prompting people to flock out of their homes to celebrate on the streets with others. Numerous videos showing people in their cars cheering for Team India were posted on social media platforms.