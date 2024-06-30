Saurabh Netravalkar lauds India's win in T20 World Cup, thanks 'legendary duo' Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

After waiting for 11 years, India finally lifted the T20 World Cup Trophy yesterday, June 29. Team India beat South Africa in the finals and won the championship by seven runs. Soon after there massive achievement, numerous people took to various social media sites to express their pride in the team. Now, US player Saurabh Netravalkar has also posted a heartening note for the Indian cricket team. Saurabh Netravalkar shared a note on India's win against South Africa in T20 World Cup finals.

"Take a bow, Team India! So consistent and adaptive to different conditions, holding nerves in key pressure moments and complete team effort with touch of brilliance from certain individuals throughout the tournament! Heart goes out to South Africa though, who also fought so well throughout the tournament with some very high-pressure games to get to the finals," wrote Saurabh Netravalkar in the post. (Also Read: ‘The game kept me at the edge of my chair’: Ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on India's win in T20 World Cup)

He further added, "Finally, a moment to appreciate firstly, Coach Rahul Dravid, a childhood hero of mine and a true ambassador of our game! Secondly, the legendary duo of Captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, thank you for all the inspirational memories over the years in your T20I careers and best wishes for everything moving forward! So grateful to have gotten to share the field with you guys in this tournament!"

This post was shared a few hours ago.

An individual wrote, “You are a true gentleman and a great player!”

Another said, “This tournament is very special for us also, we found our gem back in another world of cricket.”

Someone else said, “What a tournament.”

“Class act,” commented a fourth.