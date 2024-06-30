Rahul Dravid’s emotional response to India’s victory in T20 World Cup final is unmissable, X reacts

As millions across the world celebrated India’s win against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final, it was the unmissable reaction from head coach Rahul Dravid that shook people. The “Indiranagar ka gunda” roared from the stands the minute India won the match. Not only that but he was also seen in tears when he was on the ground and went to hug Virat Kohli. Rahul Dravid celebrating India's win against South Africa in T20 World Cup.

Soon after seeing Rahul Dravid’s response to the incredible victory, people didn’t miss it and started to post about it on various social media platforms. A few were in disbelief over it. (Also Read: India lifts trophy at T20 World Cup 2024 after 11 years, X explodes in excitement)

Take a look at how people reacted:

On Saturday, Rahul Dravid, the departing head coach of Team India under Rohit Sharma, finally got the T20 World Cup trophy. It was his third stroke of luck. At the Kensington Oval, the Dravid-coached Team India defeated South Africa by a margin of seven runs in the ICC World T20 2024 final. India won the title of the game's shortest format for the second time under Dravid. Head coach Dravid, who was leaving his position, held the World Cup trophy on the final day of his tenure. (Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan's adorable moment with son steals the show post T20 World Cup win)

India was captained by batting legend Dravid in the 50-over World Cup in 2007. The former captain of India played with the team that advanced to the World Cup final in 2003. Similar to MS Dhoni, Dravid is renowned for having a composed manner. But after 2013, Dravid erupted into raucous celebrations as India won its first ICC title.