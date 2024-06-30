‘The game kept me at the edge of my chair’: Ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on India's win in T20 World Cup

India played the final of the T20 World Cup against South Africa on June 29 and emerged victorious in the tournament, a victory that captured the attention of the world. As millions of people lauded Men in Blue for their brilliant performance in the final, former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi also took to LinkedIn to praise the Indian cricket team for their massive win. Pepsico’s former CEO, Indian-origin businesswoman Indra Nooyi. (AFP)

"Today, I watched South Africa and India play against each other in the T20 World Cup cricket finals. The game kept me at the edge of my chair. India scored an impressive 176 runs in 20 overs..no mean feat…thanks to a brilliant performance from Virat Kohli. South Africa played very well and around the 15 the over, looked like they would be the world champions. It was a nail biter till the end, and India ultimately prevailed and won the World Cup," wrote Nooyi in her post. (Also Read: Rahul Dravid’s emotional response to India’s victory in T20 World Cup final is unmissable, X reacts)

She further added, "The performance of the Indian bowlers throughout the match, but particularly in the last 5 overs, was nothing short of spectacular. It was emotional. It was a proud moment for all of us who grew up in India and love his game. I can't stop watching the highlight reel of this incredible match between the two unbeaten teams. Congratulations to the entire Indian team for your splendid performance. And to coach Rahul Dravid for your first World Cup."

Take a look at her post here:

She posted this two hours ago. Since being shared, it has gained more than 7,200 likes. Many people also took to the comments section to share their reactions. (Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan's adorable moment with son steals the show post T20 World Cup win)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "It was an amazing game and a near-perfect final - the fans couldn't ask for a better final!"

Another posted, "That is why in Cricket saying goes, 'its not over till its over.' Kudos to an exceptional final! Both teams fought superbly, but as always, only one crosses the finish line and gets glory!"

A third commented, "Absolutely stunning. Kudos to team India. Key leadership lessons to glean from. Thank you, the Great Wall and Virat. Superb teamwork, captaincy, strategy execution, believing, and never giving up. Classic final, and who can forget that catch of the decade from SKY."