PepsiCo beats sales estimates boosted by international growth
Apr 23, 2024 04:10 PM IST
PepsiCo Inc.’s sales beat Wall Street expectations in the first quarter thanks to strong growth outside North America.
The owner of Mountain Dew sodas and Frito-Lay chips said that net revenue in the period rose 2.7%, beating the average analyst estimate of 2.3%.
Sales for Pepsi’s international business, which represented nearly 40% of total net revenue last year, rose 9% with strong growth in markets including Mexico and Australia.
Revenue from Quaker Foods North American, the oats brand, fell 24% after the company expanded a recall to include more cereals, bars and snacks due to salmonella risk.
