July 2024 upcoming web series: Mirzapur 3, Showtime, Pill, Tribhuvan Mishra and more new shows

In July 2024, several web series, including Mirzapur 3, Showtime, Tribhuvan Mishra, Pill and Blue Tick will release across OTT platforms. Fans are awaiting shows such as Snowpiercer 4, Sunny, Suits and others.

1) Mirzapur 3

The much-awaited third season of Mirzapur stars Ali Fazal and Vijay Varma in led roles. Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Pankaj Tripathi also feature. It is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series also stars Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018, and season came in 2020. The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.

2) Showtime

The final three episodes of the series will premiere on July 12 on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, and Vijay Raaz. Initially launched with its first four episodes in March, the series is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime explores the journey of Raghu Khanna towards redemption and ambition.

3) Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper

Manav Kaul and Tillotama Shome will star in a new series titled produced by Ram Sampath. Directed by Amrit Raj, Puneet Krishna is the writer and showrunner. The Netflix series also features Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak. The drama series is about an ordinary man's wild ride through chaos and secrets as he finds himself in the world of comedic mishaps after he becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais. It will be out on July 18.

4) Pill

The upcoming series marks actor Riteish Deshmukh's debut. It will premiere on JioCinema on July 12. According to the makers, Pill presents a riveting tale of good versus evil through a whistleblower’s earnest fight against the dark and corrupt world of the pharmaceutical industry.

5) Blue Tick

Parul Gulati (Pallavi) and Siddharth Nigam (Viraj) will star in the upcoming show which is about an influencer who gets fame because of her viral videos. The series will start on July 19 on EPIC ON.

6) Commander Karan Saxena

Disney+ Hostar's upcoming action series stars Gurmeet Choudhary, Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule in the lead. It is set to stream from July 8 on the platform. The story is centered around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal. Directed by Jatin Wagle, the series is produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer.

7) Snowpiercer 4

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of Snowpiercer will air on July 21 on AMC. Titled Snakes in the Garden, the premiere episode sets the stage for an epic showdown as Till and Ben venture outside the confines of the train on a reconnaissance mission, only to encounter unforeseen adversaries. The residents of New Eden grapple with uncertainty and face unknown adversaries, adding layers of complexity to their already precarious existence. Snowpiercer stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Clark Gregg, and Michael Aronov.

8) Suits

The ninth and final instalment of the legal drama will start streaming on Netflix on July 1. Suits aired in 2011 and followed the story of Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams), a college dropout with a photographic memory who is hired at a New York law firm by Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht). Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dule Hill, and Katherine Heigl star in the final season. Patrick appears as a special guest.

9) Sunny

The mystery thriller series has been directed by Lucy Tcherniak. The global debut of the series, which premieres on July 10 with the first two episodes, is followed by one episode every Wednesday through September 4. Sunny stars Rashida Jones as Suzie, an American woman living in Kyoto, Japan, whose life is upended when her husband and son disappear in a mysterious plane crash. It will premiere on Apple TV+.

10) Lady in the Lake

The seven-part limited series stars Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. It is directed by Alma Har’el. Lady in the Lake will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, July 19, followed by new episodes every Friday through August 23. The series also stars Y’lan Noel, Brett Gelman, Byron Bowers, Noah Jupe, Josiah Cross, Mikey Madison and Pruitt Taylor Vince.