Mirzapur season 3 trailer: Guddu Bhaiya leads this bloody race to the throne, Tripathi strikes back. Watch

Mirzapur season 3 trailer: As expected, the third instalment of the crime thriller series is full of gore, sex, and gang politics. It doesn't introduce any major character, but depicts the possibilities in which all hell can break loose in the absence of Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma). (Also Read – Ali Fazal reveals Panchayat 3 has a Mirzapur 3 connection: 'It has a hidden clue') Mirzapur season 3 trailer: Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiya

What's in the trailer?

The trailer kicks off with Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) taking charge by destroying the statue of Tripathi in the centre of a chowk with a hammer. However, he doesn't realise that there are several other contenders to that throne. For instance, Vijay Varma's Bharat Tyagi. At the end of the trailer, Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to reclaim the throne and the empire he built from scratch with his late father.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Added to the mix is Rasika Dugal's Beena Tripathi gradually seducing the new self-proclaimed king, Guddu Bhaiya, his right-hand woman Golu (Shweta Tripathi), Isha Talwar as politician Madhuri Yadav, and Guddu Bhaiya's estranged parents, played by Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chadha.

About the show

Produced and created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer.

In the 10-episode series, the makers said fans will see the stakes going notches higher and the canvas becoming bigger. "However, the rules remain the same while all eyes are on the coveted throne in the fictional world of Mirzapur. The big question prevails whether the throne or Gaddi of Mirzapur will be earned or snatched in a battle of power and dominance where trust is a luxury that no one can afford," according to the official synopsis.

The third season of Mirzapur stars the ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and season in 2020. The third season will premiere on Prime Video India on July 5.