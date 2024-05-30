Ali Fazal reveals Panchayat 3 has a Mirzapur 3 connection: 'It has a hidden clue'

Ali Fazal has an extensive range of work in both Indian and Western cinema. His portrayal of Guddu Pandit in the Mirzapur series is widely acclaimed as one of his best performances. Recently, Ali hinted at the possibility of Mirzapur Season 3, which has excited his fans. (Also read: Ali Fazal slams FTII for celebrating Payal Kapadia's Cannes win: ‘Just don’t') Ali Fazal recently revealed that Panchayat 3 has a Mirzapur 3 connection.

Ali Fazal drops major hint on Mirzapur 3

A fan recently tagged him and asked if he should skip Panchayat 3. The fan tweeted, “Panchaayat nahi dekhunga toh chalega kya (Is it ok if I skip Panchayat 3)? Waiting for Mirzapur actually @alifazal9 (muscle and heart emojis).” Ali quote tweeted his post and wrote, “Watch Panchayat , it has a big hidden clue for Mirzapur Season 3 #msw3 @PrimeVideoIN.” The fan replied, “Ok. Done. Tonight (laughing and thumbs up emojis).” Another user wrote, “Ab toh dekhna padega - Option nahi bhaiya ne bola hai toh Mtlab dekhna (Now, I'll have to watch Panchayat 3. I don't have an option since brother has told to watch).” A user also commented, “Promotion ka tarika thora casual hai (The way of promoting is casual) (smiling emoji).”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Panchayat

Panchayat is a satirical series created by The Viral Fever for Amazon Prime Video. It is scripted by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Panchayat features Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar in crucial roles.

About Mirzapur

Mirzapur is a crime action-thriller show created for Amazon Prime Video, by Karan Anshuman. Karan co-wrote the series along with Puneet Krishna & Vineet Krishna. It is backed by Excel Entertainment and its Executive producers are Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and Kassim Jagmagia. The third season will feature Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and others in pivotal characters.

Panchayat Season 3 is streaming on Amazon Prime. Mirzapur Season 3 will also release on Amazon Prime.