Jitendra Kumar reveals whether he had a fallout with Panchayat makers TVF: ‘There was a misunderstanding’

Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu is back as ‘Sachiv Ji’ in season 3 of Prime Video India Original show Panchayat. In an interview with India Today, the actor addressed past rumours of his fallout with the makers and longtime collaborators, The Viral Fever (TVF), which led his fans to wonder if he'd return to the show. (Also Read – Panchayat 3: What makes Faisal Malik's grief-stricken Prahlad Panday the heart of this season) Jitendra Kumar aka Jeetu as Sachiv Ji in Panchayat

What Jeetu said

“There was a lot of panic and I could see that all over social media. The last season ended on Abhishek's transfer and that also spurred the buzz further. There was a misunderstanding, and honestly, main bhi pareshan ho jata tha (I would get troubled) answering the same questions. At one point, I was like aur mat poochon, bandh karo yeh (don't ask about it, end it now),” said Jitendra.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Given I have had a long association with TVF, people were worried about what went wrong. I understood it's their love and we just waited for the first trailer to end all speculations,” added Jitendra. His character of Abhishek aka Sachiv Ji gets a transfer from the village of Phulera (where the show is set) at the end of season 2, fuelling the rumours of him not returning in season 3. Jeetu was also conspicuously absent from the long-awaited season 2 of TVF Pitchers, which streamed on ZEE5 last year.

Jeetu and TVF

Jitendra Kumar started his career with a supporting role in TVF's Permanent Roommates (2014), considered by many to be the first web series of India. He then had a breakout with TVF Picthers, next year, where he played Jeetu, a character he shares his name with. This was followed by a bunch of TVF Originals, before he grabbed eyeballs again with Netflix India Original Kota Factory (2019) and Prime Video India Original Panchayat (2020).

Jitendra also made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with the comedy Gone Kesh. He followed it up with a parallel lead role in Hitesh Kevalya's romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. He was also seen in the Netflix India film Jaadugar in 2022.