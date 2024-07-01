Chennai: Teachers and union members of Salem-based Periyar University will stage a protest on Monday against Governor RN Ravi’s action to extend the tenure of vice-chancellor R Jagannathan amid complaints of financial and administrative irregularities against him. The association of university teachers and Periyar university employees Union held a meeting on Sunday on campus and decided to hold a joint protest, people aware of the matter said. Teachers, Union members against Governor’s extension for Periyar Uni VC amidst corruption case

The extension was granted despite an assurance from the higher education minister K Ponmudi in the assembly that Jagannathan’s term will not be extended, the two committees pointed out. Ponmudi was replying to a question raised by ruling DMK’s ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) deputy secretary Shah Navas in the assembly.

This is likely to lead to a fresh round of tussle between the state government and the governor who have been at loggerheads over several issues. Jagannathan, was to retire on June 30. However, on Saturday, the governor granted him an extension to continue in the post till May 19, 2025.

Jagannathan has been facing charges of various financial and administrative irregularities in the light of which the state government had constituted a two-member committee to probe into the matter last January. He was booked arrested last December on charges of allegedly starting a private firm inside the university campus and for misappropriating public funds. He was granted bail the following day.

“We strongly condemn the extension granted to the vice-chancellor when he is facing so many charges and he is currently out on bail,” the two associations said in a statement.

“The state government must take immediate steps to revoke his extension. We are going to carry out massive protests on this issue from Monday,” the statement added.

However, the Raj Bhavan did not issue any communication on the matter except for releasing a photo of vice-chancellor and stating the governor, who is the chancellor of Periyar University, has extended the former’s tenure.

Notably, the vice-chancellor had also moved the Madras high court to quash the FIR against him. Earlier in January, the court stayed the investigation against him, noting the charges had been made with an “ulterior motive”. “In the instant case, considering the materials placed before this court, this court finds that the criminal prosecution has been instituted with an ulterior motive,” justice Anand Venkatesh had said while passing the order.

Meanwhile, the Union members also wanted the state government to take swift action against the registrar, K Thangavel, who they claimed had registered a company, Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research Foundation (PUTER FOUNDATION) along with the vice-chancellor and three others. I Elangovan of the Association of University Teachers had last year filed a complaint with the Salem police that each of the accused is shown as a director and the official address of this company is shown to be inside the varsity.

Also, a separate portion of land belonging to the university was allotted. He also alleged that this company was formed without obtaining any permission from the university and the government.