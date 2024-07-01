Heartbreaking discovery: Bodies found in search for 2 teens who vanished in waters off NYC park

The bodies of two teenagers have been found days after they were swept into the ocean at a Queens beach. The two friends disappeared in the waters off Jacob Riis Park in New York City on Friday, June 21. Elyjha Chandler, 16, and his friend, Christian Perkins, 17, went in for a dip around 6:35 pm but never returned. Bodies found in search for 2 teens who vanished in waters off NYC park (Pixabay - representational image)

“I called the precinct this morning and I went down there and they showed me pictures. I know for sure it’s him,” said Urshell Chandler, Elyjha’s father, according to New York Post.

Elyjha’s body was reportedly found on Saturday, June 29, near Beach 114th Street, which is just up the beach where he vanished. A day later, a body believed to be Christian’s was discovered near the beach at Beach 149th Street.

Although the family has said the body is certainly Elyjha’s, police have yet to officially identify the two bodies. “I saw the pictures, I know it’s him. When I saw the pictures, some tears came to my eyes," Urshell said. “It’s got to be a closed casket.” Urshell added that Elyjah’s mother, Aminatu Noah, is “taking it very hard.”

‘I’m not going to recover from this’

Lifeguards are usually stationed at the state park from 10 am to 6 pm in the summer, but Elyjha’s family previously claimed the lifeguards left early on the day of the tragedy. Urshell said his son could not swim, but on the day of the incident, had whimsically decided to skip basketball practice and go to the beach instead.

Aminatu and Urshell reportedly visited the beach nearly every day after the boys disappeared, hoping their bodies would be found. Now, after the bodies were found, Urshell said he feels “a bit better” knowing his son is home. “To me, it’s a small step forward. I’m not going to recover from this,” he said, adding, “That was important — me getting him back.”