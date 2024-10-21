Morning briefing: Indian diplomat terms Nijjar probe 'political'; Kolkata medics to meet Mamata on RG Kar impasse, more

India's high commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma, denied any involvement in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar and said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had wrecked bilateral political ties. India recalled Verma and other diplomats after Canada labelled them as "persons of interest" in a probe linked to Nijjar's death. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, the Indian ambassador said the allegations by Trudeau and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) are politically motivated. Dig deeper High Commissioner of India to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma speaks during an interview in Ottawa, Canada June 24, 2024.(REUTERS)

The agitating junior doctors are scheduled to meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday in another attempt to resolve the impasse over the RG Kar rape-murder case issue. However, the doctors have asserted that their hunger strike will continue till the meeting, and the future of their movement will be decided on the basis of the outcome of the meeting. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the junior doctors protesting the rape-murder of their colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to end their fast-unto-death. Dig deeper

India news

Delhi cops probe Khalistani link in mysterious blast near CRPF school

Atishi attacks Centre for ‘Mumbai underworld’ situation in Delhi, BJP hits back

Killers of Baba Siddique 'turned their sight on me', says his son Zeeshan

Global matters

‘Nightmare intensifying': UN as latest Israeli strikes in Gaza kills over 100

Who is Naim Qassem? Hezbollah leader who fled Lebanon to evade 'assassination'

Follow US election results like a pro, here's what to watch in key states

Business

Gold at record high as Mideast, US elections push haven demand

Bouncers at Ola service centre? Kunal Kamra highlights fresh allegation against Bhavish Aggarwal company

Sports

Amidst the discussions on India's performance in the first Test cricket match against New Zealand, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on captain Rohit Sharma’s tactics, pointing out several critical decisions that, in his view, contributed to the loss. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar expressed surprise over some of Rohit's bowling choices, especially in New Zealand's final innings. Dig deeper

Entertainment

Days after reports emerged that a case was registered against choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza over cheating a dance troupe, the duo have now spoken about the matter. Taking to their Instagram account on Sunday, Remo and Lizelle issued a joint statement. Dig deeper

Lifestyle

Katrina Kaif celebrated Karwa Chauth last night with her actor-husband, Vicky Kaushal. The actor was joined by Vicky's parents, Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal. She wore a stunning pink saree for the auspicious day. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you by evening.