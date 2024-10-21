Delhi cops probe Khalistani link in mysterious blast near CRPF school

After a strong blast ripped through the wall of a CRPF school in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday, a multi-agency probe was launched to determine the reason behind the explosion and apprehend the perpetrators. However, a senior police officer said that the cops are probing a possible Khalistani link in the blast, reported PTI. National Security Guard (NSG) Commandos carry out search operations after a blast occurred outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain) (Ritik Jain )

While no one was hurt in the incident, the IED blast ripped through a wall of the school in Rohini and caused some damage to nearby shops and cars. It is suspected that the perpetrators wanted to send a message to the authorities, a senior police officer told PTI.

The Delhi Police are probing a Khalistani link to the blast after a post circulating on social media claimed that the explosion was in retaliation to the targeting of pro-Khalistan separatists allegedly by Indian agents, sources told PTI.

The bomb, which was an IED likely controlled with a remote or a timer without deadly shrapnel, was most probably placed late at night on Saturday. The bomb exploded between 7.35 and 7.40 am on Sunday, locals said.

Later on Sunday evening, a purported screenshot of a Telegram post by Justice League India in which a clip of the blast with a "Khalistan Zindabad" watermark at the bottom was circulated on social media platforms.

"If Indian coward agency and their master think they can hire filthy goons to target our members to silence our voice then they live in fools world. They can't imagine how close we are to them and how capable we are to strike anytime #KhalistanZindabad #JLI," the Justice League India said in the post along with the clip.

The incident comes as dozens of flights across India received bomb threats over the past week, with all of them turning out to be hoaxes.

Shortly after the explosion, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Delhi Police cordoned off the are and collected samples from the site for further investigation.

An officer said the perpetrator "intentionally" selected the spot to not harm the people but to send a message.

(With inputs from PTI)