Atishi attacks Centre for ‘Mumbai underworld’ situation in Delhi, BJP hits back

Delhi chief minister Atishi targeted the central government over the mysterious blast in Rohini on Sunday, which sent the entire city on high alert. After a multi-agency probe was launched in the blast, Atishi slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the law and order situation in Delhi and compared the capital to Mumbai during the ‘underworld’ era. Delhi chief minister Atishi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The blast in Delhi's Rohini took place around 7.47 am on Sunday, and sent shockwaves across the capital. No one was hurt in the incident but the explosion ripped through the wall of a CRPF school in the area, and damaged nearby cars.

Shortly after the incident was reported, Delhi CM Atishi posted on X, “The responsibility to maintain law and order in Delhi is with BJP's central government. But BJP ignores this and uses its time to disrupt the work of Delhi's elected governments. This is why Delhi's situation is now that of Mumbai during the era of the Underworld. Bullets are being fired in the open, gangsters are extorting money and criminals are upbeat. The BJP neither has the intent nor the ability (to handle this).”

“If by mistake, Delhiites give them (BJP) charge of Delhi government, the condition of hospitals, power and water supply will become the same as the law and order situation in Delhi,” the chief minister added.

Hitting back at Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP leader Shazia Ilmi dubbed has as a “puppet CM” and blamed her on sparking a political war over a very serious issue.

Ilmi told NDTV, "The puppet CM is known for this. If you make her speak on any topic, it is always about the Centre. Something very serious has happened. The situation is totally in control. Instead of expressing anxiety about the situation and (thinking) what should be done, a political blame game has begun. It is immature and irresponsible to always do politics on serious issues."

The blast in Rohini was carried out using a low-intensity IED (Improvised Explosive Device) controlled with a timer or remote without shrapnel or ball bearings, sources from Delhi Police told PTI.

Police are currently probing a possible Khalistani link behind the blast after several social media posts surfaced on social media regarding the incident, hinting at the same.