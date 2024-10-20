'Foul smell, crude bomb material': What investigators found at Delhi CRPF School blast site

The Delhi police said on Sunday that they found a foul smell at the blast site outside CRPF School in the national capital. The blast destroyed the school's wall and shattered window panes on its premises. New Delhi: National Security Guard (NSG) personnel conduct inspection at the site after a blast was reported at Prashant Vihar, near CRPF school in Rohini area.(PTI)

The Delhi police said the forensic department and the Special Cell are on the spot. Anti-terror agency NIA has also reached the blast site.

"This morning, PS Prashant Vihar received information about a loud blast near CRPF School. The police team reached the spot immediately and found a foul smell. Window panes and glasses on the school premises were broken. Senior police officers reached the spot. Our experts from the Forensic Department, Crime Team and the Special Cell are there and investigating the matter. The cause is being ascertained... It will not be right to give a conclusive statement till the investigation is completed," said Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi.

Forensic Science Laboratory sources have told news agency ANI that the material that was used in the blast outside the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Rohini resembles a crude bomb. HT can't independently verify the veracity of the information.

No injury was reported but the glasses of nearby shops and a car were found damaged.

"Today at 07:47 AM, a PCR call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with lots of noise took place near the CRPF school in Sector 14, Rohini. The SHO and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glass of nearby shops and a car parked near the shop were also found to be damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

What do eyewitnesses say about the Delhi CRPF School blast?

An eye-witness to the blast said that he thought an LPG cylinder had exploded.

"It was around 7.30 am when we heard a very loud noise. We thought that an LPG cylinder exploded nearby. We immediately informed the police and the fire brigade about the matter. Many glass panes of several shops got shattered," the resident said.

Sumit, who runs a sunglasses shop close to the blast site, said the blast was very intense.

"My window panes got shattered. Everything inside my shop fell on the ground. It was a very intense blast," he said.

The police have not ruled out the terror angle.

With inputs from PTI, ANI