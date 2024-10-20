Loud explosion near CRPF school in Delhi, forensic team to find cause

A mysterious blast occurred near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, according to officials of the Delhi Fire Services. The blast damaged the school wall, nearby shops, and a car. Police personnel keep vigil after a blast was reported at Prashant Vihar, near CRPF school in New Delhi, (PTI)

DFS officials said, "We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of CRPF school at 7.50 am. We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned."

Emergency services quickly responded to the incident. Fire engines, bomb squads, and police forensic teams were rushed to the spot near the CRPF school in Sector 14, Rohini, to determine the source of the loud blast. Senior police officers, including those from the crime branch and the Special Cell, arrived at the scene.

Investigation Underway

The police are investigating the incident from all angles, considering possibilities including a firecracker as the cause of the blast. The forensic team and crime unit are collecting samples from the blast location. CCTV footage is also being reviewed as part of the investigation.

The police received a PCR call at 7:47 am regarding the loud blast. Upon arrival, officers found the school wall damaged with a foul smell, and nearby shop and car glasses shattered. The crime scene has been cordoned off, and the fire brigade team is on the spot. The matter is being thoroughly investigated to determine the cause of the blast.

"Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles," a senior police officer told news agency PTI.

The incident has raised concerns about safety and security in the area. It comes at a time when numerous flights have been receiving bomb threats. In the last 6 days, over 70 flights have been grounded or diverted due to bomb threats.