Sunday, Oct 20, 2024
Blast near CRPF school in Delhi; forensic probe on: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 20, 2024 01:07 PM IST

The blast partially damaged the school wall, windows of nearby shops, and a car. The Delhi Fire Services said no injuries were reported

A mysterious blast occurred near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi’s Rohini on Sunday morning. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said no injuries were reported.

Police personnel keep vigil after a blast was reported near the CRPF school at Prashant Vihar in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
Police personnel keep vigil after a blast was reported near the CRPF school at Prashant Vihar in Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

The blast partially damaged the school wall, windows of nearby shops, and a car.

Atul Garg, DFS chief, said, “We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of CRPF school at 7.50am. We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast. So, our vehicle returned”

A team of local police, crime branch and the Delhi Police’s special cell arrived at the school to conduct inspection. Senior police officers said no foul play has been found yet.

Amit Goel, DCP (Rohini) said, “A PCR call was received in which the caller informed that a blast with lots of noise took place near the CRPF school in Sector 14 Rohini. The station house officer (SHO) and staff reached at the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of nearby shop and car parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured. A crime team, FSL (forensic science laboratory) team and bomb disposal squad was called on the spot. The crime spot has been cordoned off. The matter is being looked into on the cause of blast.”

