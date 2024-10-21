Rohini blast: Police, security agencies on high alert; deployment increased in public places

Delhi Police and central agencies are on high alert following the explosion of a crude bomb outside the CRPF School in Rohini, Sector 14, around 7.30am on Sunday. Agencies have been asked to strengthen security around the Capital and ensure citizen safety, given that the festive season is underway, officials aware of the matter said. Signs of shops located in the opposite side of the blast site fell off due to the impact. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Delhi Police’s special cell, National Investigation Agency, National Security Guard and bomb squads are working on the case. Amit Goel, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini), said that they have cordoned off the area and increased deployment in public places and markets.

A senior police officer, requesting not to be named, at the police headquarters said, “We have earmarked areas that witness high footfall or are sensitive. These include Lutyens, government office buildings, markets, malls and riot-hit areas. The deployment has been increased. We have asked district officers to send teams for patrolling and ensure no anti-social element breaks the law.”

Increased police deployment was visible at Sarojini Market and Connaught Place on Sunday, in the aftermath of the incident.

Members of the Sarojini Nagar market traders’ association said they have passed on messages to businesses and owners to ensure their CCTV cameras are working, staffers and customers are surveilled, and alert police if they encounter any suspicious person, activity or movement.

Police also strengthened security around the airport, railway stations and bus stops.

Senior police officers said the probe into the blast will be headed by the special cell and central agencies who visited the spot (NIA, NSG).

A senior police officer with the special cell, requesting not to be named, said, “We can’t view this as a prank or accident as the bomb had a significant intensity. All glass windows or panes in the 50-metre radius were broken. Prima facie, it appears that a bomb was planted in the wee hours. We are not sure how many people are behind this.”

Another officer said they will be writing to higher authorities to increase deployment of paramilitary forces ahead of the festivities in the national capital.