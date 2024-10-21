Rohit Sharma's 'tactical decisions' leave Manjrekar surprised as two major captaincy calls under scanner vs NZ

India's Test series against New Zealand began on a disappointing note, as they suffered a heavy eight-wicket defeat in the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The defeat ended the Kiwis' 36-year winless Test streak on Indian soil, and raised concerns about the home side's approach in the game. India were bowled out for just 46 in the first innings, and despite a resilient comeback in the second innings, where Sarfaraz Khan's 150 and Rishabh Pant's 99 gave the side hope, their earlier batting collapse and questionable bowling decisions in the final phase of the match paved the way for New Zealand's victory. India's captain Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion at the end of their first Test cricket match against New Zealand(AFP)

New Zealand capitalised on India's dismal first-innings total, with Rachin Ravindra's commanding century and Devon Conway's 91 putting the visitors in the driver’s seat. India’s efforts in the second innings, where they posted 462, showcased their grit but proved insufficient as New Zealand chased down the 107-run target with ease.

Amidst the discussions on India's performance, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on captain Rohit Sharma’s tactics, pointing out several critical decisions that, in his view, contributed to the loss. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar expressed surprise over some of Rohit's bowling choices, especially in New Zealand's final innings.

Manjrekar was particularly critical of the extended spell given to Mohammed Siraj, who bowled six overs in the early stages of New Zealand’s chase, despite the conditions not favoring his style of bowling.

“I can understand Siraj getting one or two overs and Bumrah getting a long spell. But Siraj getting 6 overs in that forespell, I think that is far too many and already a lot of runs on the board, and you had that little margin to chase,” Manjrekar said.

Under-utilisation of Ashwin

Manjrekar also questioned the underuse of India’s premier spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin. He argued that Ashwin, with his experience and precision, could have been brought into the attack much earlier.

“Another part is Aswhin. When there is no lavish turn on the pitch, the captain tends to use him with a new ball. He would have been tough for the Kiwi batters had he started off with Bumrah, and even if he had come in in the fourth over of the innings,” said the former batter.

“The thing with pacers, you might get wickets, but there are always runs coming through edges… I was a bit surprised, I think tactically for Rohit Sharma, this Test match wasn't his greatest,” Manjrekar added.

The team now heads to Pune for the second Test, with Rohit Sharma under pressure to make sharper decisions and revive India’s chances in the series.