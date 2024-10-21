Remo D'Souza, wife break silence after allegations of cheating dance troupe: We shall put our case forward in due time

Days after reports emerged that a case was registered against choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza over cheating a dance troupe, the duo have now spoken about the matter. Taking to their Instagram account on Sunday, Remo and Lizelle issued a joint statement. (Also Read | Remo D'Souza, wife Lizelle, five others booked for cheating dance troupe of ₹11.96 crore) Remo D'Souza assured his fans that he and his wife will share their side of the story soon.

Remo, Lizelle talks about cheating allegations

The couple expressed their disappointment about the allegations being "published". Remo and Lizelle also requested people not to "spread rumours" before knowing the facts. Remo also assured his fans that he and his wife will share their side of the story soon and will work closely with the authorities.

What they said

The statement read, "It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe. It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts."

"We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far. We would like to thank our family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support. Love always Lizelle & Remo," concluded the statement.

What is the case about

Recently, news agency PTI reported that a case was filed in Thane district against Remo, Lizelle and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of ₹11.96 crore. Based on a complaint by a 26-year-old dancer, a case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, PTI cited a police official as saying.

As per the FIR, the complainant and his troupe were allegedly cheated between 2018 and July 2024. The troupe performed on a television show and won, and the accused allegedly posed as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money of ₹11.96 crore. The other accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta.

About Remo

Remo has been a judge on many popular dance reality shows since 2009. Some of the shows he has judged include Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Ke Superstars, Dance Plus, Dance Champions, India's Best Dancer, DID Little Masters, and DID Super Moms. Remo has also hosted several other dance shows, including Dance Plus (seasons 4, 5, and 6), India's Best Dancer, Hip Hop India, and Dance Plus Pro.