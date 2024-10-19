Remo D'Souza, wife Lizelle, five others booked for cheating dance troupe of 11.96 crore

A case has been registered against choreographer Remo D'Souza and his wife Lizelle D'Souza in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of ₹11.96 crore. News agency PTI, citing the police, reported on Saturday that the case as been filed in Thane district against five other people as well. (Also Read | Urmila Matondkar recalls Remo D'Souza was a background dancer in Rangeela Re 27 years ago, joins him to recreate song) A case against Remo D'Souza and his wife, Lizelle, was registered at Mira Road police station.

Case against Remo D'Souza, his wife

The case has been filed on a complaint by a 26-year-old dancer. The case was registered at Mira Road police station on October 16 against Remo, Lizelle, and five others under sections 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

What are the allegations

As per the FIR, the complainant and his troupe were allegedly cheated between 2018 and July 2024. The troupe performed on a television show and won, and the accused allegedly posed as if the group was theirs and claimed the prize money of ₹11.96 crore, he said.

The other accused in the case are Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, Frame Production Company, Vinod Raut, a policeman, and Ramesh Gupta, the official said, adding that a probe is underway.

Remo has been dance show judge for over 15 years

Apart from being a choreographer, Remo has been a judge on many dance reality shows since 2009. He was a judge on Dance India Dance, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dance Ke Superstars, Dance Plus, Dance Champions, India's Best Dancer, DID Little Master, and DID Super Moms, among others. Between 2018 and 2024, he hosted Dance Plus (seasons 4, 5, 6), India's Best Dancer, Hip Hop India, and Dance Plus Pro, among others.

Remo's upcoming film

Remo is gearing up for the release of his Prime Video film Be Happy, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Inayat Verma. Directed by Remo and produced by Lizelle, the film tells the story of a single father and his daughter. The movie also stars Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi.